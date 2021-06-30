Tor Dahl Celebrated for Success in Productivity Improvement

SAINT PAUL, MN, June 30, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Tor Dahl has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

In 1976, Mr. Dahl established Tor Dahl and Associates, serving as its chairman and chief executive officer since that date. In this role, he works with clients to create personalized service and tailor-made projects for them that focus on their financial and non-financial well-being. In addition to Tor Dahl and Associates, Mr. Dahl is as chairman emeritus of the World Confederation of Productivity.

Mr. Dahl has served on the Board of Directors of the American Productivity and Quality Center (APQC) for many years. Instrumental in the founding of Vinland National Center, he also served on their board for many years and in numerous capacities. Many other organizations count him as a current or past board member. Among them, Mr. Dahl excelled as a board member of the Science Museum of Minnesota from 1980 to 1986. From 1967 to 2008, he was a professor at the University of Minnesota. He has served on various Blue Ribbon panels for numerous governors. Since the early 1980s, Mr. Dahl has contributed to world productivity congresses, international conferences, and the World Future Society as a keynote speaker.

Having grown up in Norway, Mr. Dahl chose to pursue a career in economics after his service in the Norwegian Army. While researching the work of Ragnar Frisch at the Norwegian School of Economics, he was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study in the United States. Though he was offered admission to Harvard University and Stanford University, he pursued an education at the University of Minnesota, as this is where Ragnar Frisch completed his work on production function theory. Dedicated to making production function theory more applicable to everyday life, Mr. Dahl subsequently earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota in 1964.

In addition to his professional career, Mr. Dahl is proud to have established the Vinland National Center, which currently operates as a 61-bed inpatient facility to treat individuals with dual diagnoses. He is also credited with establishing Ski For Light, a program created to teach those who are visually impaired to ski. Recognized in 2012 as an honorary member of Norway’s Center For Nature, Culture and Health, he is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from CLUES and has been knighted by the King of Norway. Looking toward the future, Mr. Dahl is expecting to release several books while also engaged in developing digital tools for use to make greater productivity improvement more widely available and less expensive to attain.

