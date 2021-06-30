Mars4.me – Decentraland on Mars

Gibraltar, 29 June,2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Few months in, and the buzz behind non-fungible tokens seems to be growing by the day. Non-fungible tokens, commonly referred to as NFTs, allow users to exclusively own art, land, and rights to the music, among many other things. The NFTs cannot be replaced by anything by nature, making them one-of-a-kind creations, unique, and quite expensive.

In the last few months, developers have created and sold various NFT items, with some going for as high as $69 million. To harness the power behind this technology, a team of experts came together to take the user to mars virtually through NFTs.

Mars4 is a virtual reality platform that leverages gamification and token redistribution to create attractive yields and tokenomics for DeFi traders and investors. The Mars4 Foundation was created to help humanity explore the fourth planet, Mars, virtually.

The Mars4 website reads in part:

“Our goal is to make MARS4 a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for NFT owners to control governance decisions, such as policy updates, auctions, and contracts. Our next steps include developing a VR platform to explore and participate in the affairs of the MARS4 world, further gamification, and establishing the Foundation for financing the prospective space startups at their pre-seed stage.”

The project allows users to create and experience metaverse while earning income through revenue-generating Mars NFT land plots. Notably, users can now explore this exact 3D replica of Mars constructed from NASA data, similarly to the 3D version of earth created by Google back in 2001.

Notably, the MARS4 NFT’s represents pieces of land on Mars. Users within the community can make use of the Mars4.me VR platform and Foundation to accelerate prospective space startups at their pre-seed stage.

The project has a dual tokenomics engine that uses two tokens, the MARS$ and Mars NFT. MARS$ is one of the native currencies used for trading, gaming, and NFT minting within the MARS4 ecosystem.

Mars vs. Decentraland

While the two projects allow users access to the NFT marketplace, they bring different features and benefits to the table.

The first significant difference between the two is that Mars4 is mainly focused on providing NFTs for Mars while Decentraland is not specific on its virtual world.

Mars4 has a dual tokenomics with a Deflationary 29.9B MARS4 tokens (MARS$) for gaming, trading, and NFT minting. The project has a fixed supply of 99,888 NFTs representing the surface of Mars. On the other hand, Decentraland also has two currencies, MANA, and LAND.

One land parcel is 1448 square kilometers (559 square miles or 38 kilometers by 38 kilometers), while each land parcel on Decentraland is 16 meters by 16 meters.

Mars4’s marketplace features mountains, craters, and beautiful locations on Mars. Decentraland’s marketplace features wearables, names, Parcels, and estates.

What is better, Mars vs. Decentraland

A deeper comparison between the two reveals that Mars4 has more to offer. The project provides Interactive 3D Virtual World with the Red planet divided into land plots, each represented by a unique NFT. Mars4 also has a yield generating system that ensures each transaction redistributes tokens to the NFT holders.

Another benefit of the project is that each MARS4 token (MARS$) holder can access Terraform their NFT territory and gamification/simulation. The holders also can buy certificates, avatars, logos & other in-game assets in Virtual Mars. And this is just basic features which will be complemented with virtual reality and other creative features which will be driven by the Mars4 team as well as Decentralised Developers Community.

The Mars4 project is all about its community. It operates on four main principles: incentivization, Burning, LP and gamification, and terraforming simulations. These principles ensure the holders receive their incentives, there is a constant deflationary token supply, and an increased liquidity pool as the transaction volume increases.

Limited Landlords offer!

Unfortunately, there is a limited supply of these unique plots of land. The project only has a total of 99 888 plots, with one going for 99,888 MARS$. Users can only buy the land using the MARS$ tokens. So far, 8616 plots have already been reserved. Grab yours today before time runs out!