Building on Ambitious EV Strategy, General Motors Calls for ‘Equitable Climate Action’ and Launches New Fund Aimed at Advancing Climate Equity

to expand on GMs previous climate commitments. Barra also announces the creation of a new $25 million Climate Equity Fund, dedicated to helping close equity gaps in the transition to electric vehicles and other sustainable technology.

