PM condoles loss of lives due to an accident in Sirmaur

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled lose of lives due to an accident in Sirmaur Himachal Pradesh. He also prayed for the injured.
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured, said the Prime Minister in a PMO tweet.
The tweet said:
“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Sirmaur, HP. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi”
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2021
