PM condoles loss of lives due to an accident in Sirmaur

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Sirmaur, HP. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi”

