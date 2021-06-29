India to become Aatmanirbhar in Phosphatic Fertilisers

In order to improve the availability of phosphatic fertilisers (DAP and NPK) and to reduce the dependence on imports by making India truly Aatmnirbhar in fertilisers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers chaired a meeting with officials of Department of Fertilizers and stakeholders of Fertilizers industries.

On the occasion Shri Mandaviya said, “I am glad that Department of Fertilisers is ready with an Action Plan to make India Aatmanirbhar in Rock Phosphate, the key raw material of DAP and NPK Fertlisers. By following the clarion call of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is surely marching towards achieving Aatmanirabharta in fertilisers in the time to come.”

An Action Plan was chalked out for making India Aatmanirbhar in fertiliser production through indigenous resources. Shri Mandaviya directed to commercially exploit and ramp up the production in the existing 30 lakh MT of Phosphorite deposits which are available in Rajasthan, central part of peninsular India, Hirapur(MP) ,Lalitpur(UP) , Mussoorie syncline , Cuddapah basin(AP). Discussion and planning with Department of Mining and Geological Survey of India is going on to expedite the exploration in the potential potassic ore resources in Rajasthan’s Satipura, Bharusari & Lakhasar and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. All the departments are working jointly to start the mining of potential reserves as soon as possible. The Action Plan included the steps to minimize the import dependency of costly raw material imported from abroad and make it accessible and affordable to farmers.





Rock Phosphate is the key raw material for DAP and NPK fertilisers and India is 90% dependent on imports. Volatility in international prices affects domestic prices of fertilisers and hinders the progress and development of agriculture sector in the country. Therefore, Shri Mandaviya called a meeting with stakeholders to expedite the exploration and mining of available rock phosphate reserves in India.

