Seven Days to Seven Minutes of Peace

NEW YORK, NY, June 27, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — International Bestselling Author Dr. Ken Martz has done it again, with his newest book tackling the challenge of the inner world of our mind. In Manage My Meditation, Dr. Martz addresses the challenge of stress that lives inside our minds. In a simple step-by-step model, this book examines how to discover a meditation practice to calm the racing mind over one week. In a world full of stress, this helps find an oasis of calm.

Examining why meditation has been an essential part of over 500 million people’s lives, Manage My Meditation begins with a brief review of the history of meditation, its widespread popularity, and its use by today’s leaders. Dr. Martz references the research on the benefits for physical effects of stress release, such as reduced tension and emotional benefits, such as reduced anxiety.

This book is designed with manageable steps each day. These build activities of breathing, muscle relaxation, concentration, and meditation. Detailing posture of the body and position of the mind, this book explains exercises that make the structure on moving from racing to calm. This model is well designed for individuals new to meditation. However, it works well for those who tried meditation before but lacked the steps and support to make it effective. Manage My Emotions includes links to free tools to make it easy, such as recorded meditations and related supports.

“Why is it that when we are stressed, the first thing we do is skip the things that will help the most?” says Dr. Martz. “Over my career, I have studied many tools for personal growth and emotional development. Meditation is my favorite.” More info at www.DrKenMartz.com.

About Dr. Ken Martz

With over 25 years of experience in mental health treatment, Dr. Martz has authored more than a dozen publications. He has offered more than one hundred local, national, and international presentations in the mental health and addiction treatment fields. He is best known for his bestselling book Manage My Emotions: What I Wish I’d Learned in School about Anger, Fear, and Love. Get more information at www.DrKenMartz.com.

