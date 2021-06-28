Katrina Summer Brand Launches Coaching Program: How to Make 6 Figures in 3 Months

TAMPA, FL, June 27, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — “To put it simply, helping my clients get intentional with their sales process, to stop hoping and praying for sales and clients, and start building their 6 figure business the proven way. I’m on a mission to have an impact on one million entrepreneurs so they too can enjoy more freedom, own a thriving business and eat dinner with their family every single night.” Says Katrina Summers

After 10+ years in Corporate Sales and overseeing more than $80 Million in Sales, Katrina decided it was time to take her knowledge, experience, and just plain BadA$$ness and start embracing her passion!

The program kicks off on July 6th and has limited spots available.

With some fantastic benefits like:



• 4 Training Session



• 4 Live Q&A’s



• Step by Step Guides



• Unlimited Messaging



• Private FB Community & Accountability guide

This program is 100% set up to ensure you and your business’s success!

Join KSB as they dive deep into this programs 4 Modules:



1. Knowing your Purpose, Passion, and Offer.



2. How to Build & Attract



3. Messaging & Appealing to your Audience



4. Offering a Bonus!

Use the link below to sign up before all spots are filled!

https://katrinasummers.kartra.com/page/6Figures-in-3Months