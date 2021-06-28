Chair of the Defence Nuclear Safety Committee Announced as Speaker at SMi Group’s 4th Annual Defence Safety Conference

Featuring high-level briefings from senior leaders from 10 nations and covering the broad spectrum of safety across the military aviation, land and maritime domains, the Defence Safety Conference taking place on the 4th and 5th October 2021 in London, will provide a valuable forum to discuss how to improve the protection of lives and capability.

For commercial organisation it is £1499 and for all active government employees it is free to register. There is a £200 early bird saving ending June 30th. Register at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR2.

SMi Group is delighted to announce that Professor Andrew H. Sherry FREng, FNucI, FIMMM will be providing an in-depth briefing at Defence Safety 2021 on ‘Improving Safety through Simplification’, which will cover:

• Progressive increase in the complexity of safety demonstration

• Culture of Compliance vs. Culture of Internal Challenge

• Incorporate Haddon-Cave’s Four principles of good safety

• Delivery of safe and also efficient programmes

Professor Andrew H. Sherry FREng is the Chair of the Defence Nuclear Safety Committee and Director of Science at the Henry Royce Centre for Advanced Materials at the University of Manchester. He has 35 years’ experience leading science & innovation, skills, and infrastructure across industry, national laboratories and academia. Andrew provides independent expert advice on strategy, technical and safety aspects of nuclear power to government, industry and international organisations.

The two-day event will offer delegates the opportunity to show commitment to safety and join over 200 other senior leaders from across the armed forces and industry to collaboratively raise the importance of safety higher on the defence agenda.

The newly released brochure is now available at http://www.defencesafety.com/PR2.

Defence Safety Conference

October 4th – 5th 2021

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Babcock Nuclear

Sponsors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, MBDA and tlmNexus

Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority

To sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For all media enquiries, contact Trizsa Ardael on +44 (0) 20 7827 6086 or email mardael@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk