How to Get BEP20 Address in Preparation for the Leonicorn Swap Public Sale

TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 26 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Leonicorn Swap public sale starting from June 25 to June 30. The funds for the public sale are raised through BNB (BEP-20). Thus, participants can send while getting funding for their Metamask or trust wallet during the sale.

Being an Advanced AMM platform, Leonicorn Swap offers all projects with advanced NFT features, IDO, and Lottery. The allocation for the public sales ranges from a maximum of $3000 and a minimum of $50. Also, the public sale price is $0.05.

All participants ought to know the best way to get BEP20 addresses ahead of the public sale. Here is a guide to help in defining rules and how the BEP20 token development can be used and spent. Furthermore, you will find an efficient way to find the address before the public sale.

BEP-20 Token Development

BEP20 is the token development for Binance Smart Chain. It is like Ethereum’s ERC20 standard with a friendly standard to allow anyone to use digital currencies or tokens in the Binance Smart Chain. You can also peg onto the smart chain using any leading digital assets when you pet them with the BEP20 tokens.

The token is contract-compatible and has basic functionality like transferring, returning a balance, and viewing possession for a token. It is the most effective token in the high-demand contract–compatible DeFI platform such as Leonicorn Swap. It is easy to adapt to any Ethereum dApps and find everything that Binance Smart Chain offers.

The BEP20 sets standard guides to manage the tokens. The tokens are compatible with ERC-20 and BEP-2 due to their similarity. The Binance Smart Chain is designed for all small contracts such as the decentralized finance DeFI and decentralized applications dApps.

Binance Smart Chain Offers

All BSC tokens are compliant with the BEP20 standards. The BSC is a dual chain architecture that allows all users to create dApps and other digital assets on the blockchain. It also guarantees fast trading with secure transactions.

BSC runs parallel to Binance Chain. So, it enables tokens on the Binance blockchain to work effectively. As a result, all users benefit by enjoying cheap transaction fees with a massive ecosystem of millions of users.

Furthermore, the cross-chain DeFI mechanism increases all small contract interoperability. Binance ecosystem is very supportive, and it funds all bootstraps with various DeFI projects to keep all contracts eligible.

Why Leonicorn Swap Use BEP20 Token Development

Participants in the Leonicorn Swap public sale who get BEP20 address for sale will enjoy the following benefits:

· It is an extensible and flexible platform for developers allowing them to develop other tokens

· The tokens represent a range of things, including shares, fiat currencies, and crypto assets

· It is easy to peg other tokens from different blockchain on the BEP20 token. Therefore, it allows developers to create various versions of the crypto assets with the same tokens.

· The BEP20 create a token contract on the smart chain network

· BNB is provided as an incentive for all validators who transfer the BEP20 token. The incentive is collected as a transaction fee, like in the case of BEP2 on the Binance Chain.

· It offers low gas fees for all transaction compared to other blockchains

· It uses Binance Smart Chains that have the highest transaction speeds

· It is easy to integrate DeFI projects with the BEP20 tokens. Also, you can list them for free on the DEX like PancakeSwap.

Features of BEP20 Token

The BEP20 token has various impressive features that Leonicorn Swap participants will enjoy using in the public sale. They include:

· Fast transaction: the BEP20 token supports high-speed transaction speeds, which makes it highly scalable.

· Low transaction fees: users will not pay high gas fees like in Ethereum Networks

· Cross Chain compatibility: the BEP20 tokens are compatible with the BEP2 token on the Binance Chan. Users can switch between the two networks using Trust wallets.

· Easy to list on exchanges: the BEP20 tokens are easy to list with a higher chance for a sale.

Trust Wallet and the BEP20 Address

Trust wallets support BEP20 tons. Once you create a new wallet, you will have automatically enabled features of the smart chain. If it fails to appear, you can search for the smart chain on the search option.

Step 1: open the chain wallet.

Step 2: tap the Receive button to receive the BEP20 address.

Step 3: tap the copy button on the screen to share the QR code for the smart chain address provided.

