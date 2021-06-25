Japan – Hitachi ABB Power Grids joins 450 MHz Alliance to develop critical communications solutions

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has joined the 450 MHz Alliance which brings together carriers; spectrum owners; and equipment, terminal and solution vendors to drive development of mobile networks in the 450 MHz frequency band. As natural disasters and cyber threats increase, wireless communication solutions on 450 MHz will play a vital role in ensuring reliable connectivity for customers’ mission-critical applications.

Global deployments of the 450 MHz spectrum will drive mission critical and business critical internet of things (IoT) applications and new business models across industries

As a leading provider of power grid and mission-critical industrial solutions, Hitachi ABB Power Grids wants to support the ecosystem and help promote its use in industrial and utility communications.

Global utilities and industrial players need more resilient and flexible communication networks as they transition to a decentralized, digitalized and decarbonized operating model. The 450 MHz frequency helps address this critical connectivity need by providing wider reach at a reasonable cost. This is particularly important in emergencies or disasters, where reliable connectivity can provide first responders with the data necessary to protect lives and property. Alongside cellular technology such as long-term evolution (LTE) and 5G, the 450MHz frequency band and the applications in the eco-system will drive the next wave of industrial communications.

“Regulators are acknowledging the urgent need for reliable communications supporting critical infrastructure,” said Dr. Claus Vetter, group senior vice president and head of automation and communication products, systems and service at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “The 450MHz spectrum is fundamental to meeting the communication requirements of the digital grid and industrial operations. Hitachi ABB Power Grids is committed to working alongside our ecosystem partners and the 450MHz Alliance, bringing our long-standing industry expertise to ensure that our customers can access this vital resource with maximum reliability and cybersecurity.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Hitachi ABB Power Grids to the 450 MHz Alliance. Hitachi ABB Power Grid’s expertise and experience will further expand the 450 MHz ecosystem by bringing top-of-the-line solutions, as more countries allocate the 400 MHz spectrum for mission critical communication,” said Igor Virker, managing director of 450 MHz Alliance.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids operates across the entire power value chain within industrial and utility operations, from transmission, distribution, substations and instrumentation equipment to communications and applications. Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ participation in the 450MHz Alliance brings expertise, built over a century of technology and market leadership in the electricity and industrial sectors.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ TRO600 wireless portfolio offers the optimal combination of industrial wireless technologies to suit multiple industrial use cases. Customers can reap the benefits of digitalization, increased safety, operational efficiency, and reduced operating cost. The company places great focus on highly reliable, mission-critical communications to ensure “always-on” operations for its customers.

About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com

