Washington Home Care LLC Announces Expansion Of Services To Recruitment Of Estate Managers

Washington Home Care Founder Sara Guillemette

WASHINGTON, Conn. – June 21, 2021 – PRLog — The non-medical home care registry Washington Home Care LLC located at 1 Kirby Road, Unit 7E on Washington, Connecticut’s historic green has announced an expansion of its recruitment services.

The newly-introduced Estate Management services will include recruitment for Estate Managers, Household Managers, Household Personal Assistants, Butlers, Housekeepers, and Private Chefs. These will be in addition to the registry’s primary focus of recruitment and registry of Home Health Aides, Certified Nurse Assistants, Homemakers, and Companions.

Washington Home Care LLC was founded by Sara Guillemette, a 20-year Litchfield County resident, in December 2019. The business is a registry model whereby caregivers are hired by individuals, or their legal healthcare representatives, for in-home non-medical care. The registered caregivers take their direction and payment from their clients.

“The ambition for this registry,” explained Guillemette, “is to consistently research, attract and register local area professionals who can potentially fill a myriad of requested responsibilities of complete estate care. This registry is diligently building a roster of Northwest Connecticut candidates related to Estate Management by conducting background checks, verifying the credibility of qualifications, interviewing candidates, requiring three Western Connecticut resident professional Letters of Recommendation, and then referring fully-vetted candidates to callers inquiring to fill positions for all related to the maintenance of an estate.

Washington Homes Care’s role is to arrange connections between the candidates and the estate principals to fill job requisitions. The hiring and directive communications with hired staff members are the complete responsibility of the estate proprietors. As a registry, Washington Home Care is only responsible for identifying and referring potential candidates to meet the needs of estate care.”

In its initial role as a non-medical health care registry, Washington Home Care is currently hired by 19 Litchfield County residents. The registry’s 22 caregivers are currently providing services to those 19 clients that extend from non-certified homemaker-companions to certified nurse assistants, certified home health aides, and certified personal care attendants.

In both its’ in-home non-medical health care and estate management-labor referral services, the registry’s service area encompasses all of Litchfield County.

“As populations choose to vaccinate, and Covid positives decline,” commented Guillemette, “finding laborers to fill any open position is notably challenging. As a registry, the focus is to attract and retain qualified individuals to provide non-medical home care where needed, as well as to identify qualified individuals to meet the complex needs of caring for a house or an estate. The expansion of this registry to include estate management referral service offerings is organic.

Being a home care registry, there is no geographic restriction on where to refer live-in caregivers, although, for hourly caregivers and or estate management, this is a hyper-local endeavor. Back-up support needs to be feasible when choosing all service locations.”

To learn more, and connect with Washington Home Care LLC, visit https://www.WashingtonCTHomeCare.com, call 203-577-8979, or write to PO Box 1244, Washington, CT 06793-9991.

Washington Home Care LLC

***@gmail.com

203-577-8979