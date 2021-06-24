Identiti Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – June 22, 2021 – PRLog — Identiti, a national provider of signage, branded environments, sign repair, and maintenance services has strengthened several key leadership and support positions in recent months. The moves signal the growth and expansion Identiti expects for the second half of the year, which coincides with its 30th anniversary.

“As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of having the right people in the right positions,” said Zack Sicher, Managing Partner at Identiti. “An incredible team is a big piece of our success. When you’re in high growth mode, you have to continue to add high quality teammates. And as we expand to serve larger retail clients with thousands of locations nationwide, we know we need great people who can better serve our clients, evolve our signage products, and improve our services that protect brand integrity and ensure peace of mind.”

With 10 years of experience at the company, Josh Sprecher has been promoted to Director of Sales. Josh oversees sales and marketing, with a focus on developing strategies to penetrate new markets, evolving the service model, and driving continued growth.

“Josh is a trusted and results-driven leader who shares our vision for being recognized as a best-in-class resource for signage and branded environments,” said Michael Sicher, Managing Partner at Identiti. “He has been instrumental in helping to propel the growth of Identiti by building a superior sales team and overseeing marketing and sales initiatives to deliver tangible results.”

In the role of Controller, Melissa Hansen will lead all accounting operations, with a focus on improving processes and providing the financial tools needed to make strategic decisions that meet the organization’s goals.

“Melissa is going to be a big contributor to Identiti’s short-and long-term goals,” said Zack Sicher. “Our team will look to her for financial reporting, trends analysis, and other key performance indicators, giving insight into how well we’re meeting strategic goals.”

Elsewhere in the company, Identiti has bolstered positions in the sales, operations, and design departments, including:

Account Executives: Sebastian Clements and Dani Smith

Designer: Melissa Malik

Project Managers: Nadia Denny, Nicolette Heffner, Samantha Rodd, Brittany Busche, Will Kessinger, and Shataya Simms

Heading into the summer and fall, Identiti will be showcasing the growth of the team and expansion of its services at several prominent tradeshows. After a hiatus in 2020, live industry events are making a comeback. The first stop of the summer is the Connex National Conference, where the team will highlight the value Identiti brings to brands in industries such as retail, banking, medical and restaurants.

Later this year, Identiti celebrates 30 years of best-in-class signage. Co-founded by Larry Sicher in 1991, Identiti has been focused on excellence in customer service and communication since its inception. Now led by brothers Michael and Zack Sicher, the company has grown to become a national provider of signage, branded environments, sign repair, and maintenance services, with a network of award-winning installation partners.

Learn more (https://identiti.net/ ) about Identiti and its award-winning signage programs.