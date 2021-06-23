The Design Village is one of the foremost fashion designing institute in Delhi, India with its curriculum chalked out of the Dutch way of design education which works on creating designers of tomorrow, where most of the professions that exist today will cease to be and will evolve into emotional, speculative and sustainable thinking. They create designers who are thinkers and doers. Each student has a choice of mapping a personal learning path which could either be through a specific discipline (silo specific) or a non-silo approach. With an unorthodox campus located in the heart of the industrial sector of Noida, it allows maximum industrial exposure. Inspiration oozes from all its nooks and corners as the lectures forgo the confinements of a classroom.

As part of design projects, students of all levels are given an opportunity to work on live projects every semester, which are curated specifically to a brief set by an industry mentor.

There are timely masterclasses every semester with International Faculty from their partner school TU Delft, the Netherlands which are plugged into the main curriculum.

Domaine de Boisbuchet at Lessac, France, a design haven, is their summer and winter school offshoot where students explore their own paths amidst nature and design.

Education at the Design Village is unconventional and extremely self-driven. That is what sets them apart and readies students to design for the future.

