Introducing News Coverage Agency: The Best PR Solution For Your Project

Raniganj, India, 22 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The blockchain space keeps growing, with new projects rising by the day. As the project owner, making your project stand out helps you attract the right investors while exposing your products and services to the users. According to research, PR marketing can change any business by harnessing the power within online marketing. However, with the current scams and illegitimate business rates, one needs to conduct proper research before taking on any PR firms. This is why you need to choose the best PR agency in the market and the best-rated growth marketing firm, the News Coverage Agency.

Where did it all begin?

The News Coverage Agency was born as a standalone search marketing agency back in 2018. The business was the first of its kind in Raniganj, India. Since then, the company has adjusted to the constant changes within the market, adapting more and better solutions along the way.

News Coverage Agency is a PR marketing and news site that caters to businesses across the globe. Founded by Samiran Mondal, News Coverage Agency is a strategically minded, creatively fueled marketing agency with the ability to get your project featured by top-tier media sites including Forbes, Yahoo, Venturebeat, IBTimes, Business Insider, and many more.

Notably, the company is owned by Samiran Mondal. Samiran’s 3 years of operations have ensured News Coverage Agency’s successful process, providing the necessary skill, guidance, and resources needed for operations.

Together with Samiran, the News Coverage Agency combines experts with years of experience and skills to prove success against valuable metrics such as ROI and ROAS. In addition, the team has the expertise to cover a range of digital services, including emerging technologies like Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. Reportedly, the agency has been helping online media conglomerate News Corp re-engage employees with personalized company benefits. News Coverage Agency has developed relationships with more than 200 journalists and reports globally in the three years of operation. In addition, the firm has worked for hundreds of clients, including Binance, Waykichain, BitMart, Adax, Solanax, Leonicorn Swap, Ferrum Network, BTCS, 50X, Trongo, and many more companies and PR agencies.

News Coverage Agency will help your sales by 199% and multiply your targeting visitors by over five times. News Coverage explains:

“We deliver inspiring, eye-catching designs and measurable campaigns that connect with target audiences, boost online marketing, and encourage business growth… We believe that truly impactful brands inspire their audiences to dream of changing; they leave an impression on their audiences and wield real influence.”

What sets News Coverage Agency apart from others in the market is that the team is dedicated to ensuring the project’s success, the ripple effect it has long after they deliver their services. This motto has helped them grow together with their clients and the entire ecosystem at large.

Over the years, the agency has learned to embrace its performance roots and expertise, harmonizing creative storytelling and compelling content with the gritty. The agency also values exercising accountable aspects of digital and performance marketing, ultimately focusing on delivering our clients’ business outcomes.

Services to expect

The agency offers a variety of services, including:

· SEO service: News Coverage Agency has helped many companies achieve high rankings in major search engines. They do so by ensuring that the necessary keywords are well researched through careful keyword research and white-hat practices.

· Pay Per Click (PPC): While SEO offers long-term growth, often there are times when a company needs an immediate boost. PPC offers such projects a chance to increase awareness for their products or services.

· Digital Marketing: Adding to social media, News Coverage Agency will utilize all digital platforms that have the power to share the business at hand. Notably, digital Marketing is the future of positioning, branding, promoting, and marketing

· Guest Blogging: What better way to increase traffic on your platform than to have access to millions of users through backlinks to your website. By exposing your products and services through their articles, the agency offers you better exposure and many clicks to feed their curiosity.

· Website Designing: News Coverage also has web designing under its umbrella. Without a doubt, the company will have trained experts to create a unique website to fit your specific product or services.

