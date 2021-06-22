Hudson Automotive Group Purchases Hoover Toyota in Hoover, Alabama

Hudson Automotive Group is excited to announce the acquisition of Hoover Toyota in Hoover, Alabama located at 2686 John Hawkins Parkway.

Hoover Toyota has a long history of serving the Birmingham market and we will continue to offer exciting Toyota models, like the Toyota Corolla, Rav4, and Tacoma, along with special benefits for our customers such as our exclusive Lifetime Warranty, simple auto service scheduling,flexible financing, and generous rebate programs. We have a reputation for strong customer loyalty and transparency at Hudson Automotive that we will be implementing at Hoover Toyota.

Hudson Automotive Group has a total of 27 dealerships in 10 states and all live up to our standards of reliability, honesty, and satisfaction. It is our goal to deliver the best customer satisfaction possible and help whenever and wherever we can. To learn more about our mission or the services we offer, including our Lifetime Warranty, please visit our website, www.HudsonAuto.com, or stop into any of our premiere local dealerships representing Toyota, Lexus, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Ford, Chevrolet, Nissan, Honda, Kia, Hyundai,



Volkswagen, Buick & GMC.

We are delighted to be part of the Hoover community. Please visit us for all your Toyota needs in the greater Birmingham area. We’re open Monday through Saturday, 9am to 7pm.

To contact Hoover Toyota, please call 205-978-2600, or visit our website at www.HooverToyota.com/. Our team is eager to serve you!

About Hoover Toyota

Well-known for serving the Birmingham area, Hoover Toyota is one of Alabama’s oldest Toyota dealers, offering more than 20 years of sales, service and parts expertise to our customers. Our philosophy is to “give, give, give information.” Our Internet Sales Staff freely gives out our aggressive pricing, and we work to take care of our customers after the sale, as well. In fact, our unique Red Carpet Program, which is free to all customers, proves this. We encourage you to contact us in any way you choose, and we will be more than happy to provide you with useful information. We desire to make your entire buying experience as hassle-free as possible.