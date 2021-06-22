Culturally Lit Africa Radio Show Announces Return of Rabbi Halevi For Sophomore Episode Of Syndicated TV Program June 16

The Culturally Lit Africa Radio Show is announcing the return of Rabbi Halevi for the sophomore episode of its syndicated TV program June 16 at 6 pm EST. Halevi will return to further discuss PANAFEST, the hybrid virtual and in-person event that serves as a cultural vehicle for bringing Africans on the continent and in the diaspora together.

The theme of this year’s PANAFEST (Pan African Theater Festival). July 26 through August 1 is, “Securing The African Family: Our Soul, Our Health, And Our Wealth.” Full information is available at https://panafestghana.org. “PANAFEST will be a catalyst for dialogue,” Halevi says.

“People talk about the wealth of Africa the continent, as far as its minerals and resources,” Halevi says, “But what about the wealth of the African people – our ideas, artists, actors, geniuses, scientists, and the very wealth of our capacity as human beings.

PANAFEST will also center on strategies for preventing chronic health conditions, and how people of African descent can be less vulnerable to such conditions. “We are not only talking health in the sense of physical health, but also mental health, in addition to our spiritual and moral state.”

Halevi, a dynamic leader of the diaspora community in Ghana, offers insights regarding African-Americans moving to Ghana. In his first appearance on The Culturally Lit Africa Radio Show, Halevi made a call for African unity, which he characterized as more important now than ever. He also provided insights regarding how to prepare to travel to Ghana, and how to navigate the landscape once there.

The host of The Culturally Lit Africa Radio Show, Aleida Castillo, says one million African-Americans visited Ghana in 2019, subsequent to the President and the Year of Return Committee issuing the invitation to Africans across the diaspora.

About Aleida Castillo

Dominican Republic-born Aleida Castillo is a radio and television show host committed to creating awareness of cultural diversity, especially for seemingly underrepresented communities. Known for her political, business, and community engagement, she works to cultivate deeper connections with the local culture within multi-cultural environments. A sought-after public relations and business development expert, Ms. Castillo has been called upon by political candidates, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, and governments.

About Culturally Lit Africa

Culturally Lit Africa can be described as the African version of The Culturally Lit Series, a quarterly online magazine with two semi-annual special civics print editions, covering the culture beat of Westchester and the world of civics.