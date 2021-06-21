VA VA BOOM to release their debut single

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, USA, 20 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, – VA VA BOOM, a girl group based in Northern Arizona is pleased to announce the upcoming release of their debut single”Daddy, Daddy” to the public.

With a focus on creating music that seamlessly explores a huge range of styles. Some bands are quite stuck into their own definitions. However, others are actually keen on setting the bar higher and looking for new creative ideas. Each member of the VA VA BOOM group has her own sonic space in the mix, and “Daddy, Daddy” feels like a perfect opportunity to push the boundaries of the girl group’s vision and sound.

Music producer Isai Castelo immediately realized the full potential of the project and he helped the girls bring their vision to reality. These talented young musicians actually do compose their own original song, but Castelo showed them the way with his world-class production touch and his music industry know how. Isai Castelo also introduced VA VA BOOM to Juntos Media, and a music video for “Daddy, Daddy” will be available on June 19.

unlik other local girl group, VA VA BOOM is special because of the fact that the group consists of 3 amazingly talented girls, aged between 7 and 10. These young girls are having a lot of fun making music together, and every day, they refine their talent and passion for sharing their amazing songs with the world.

At first glance, someone might think these young girls are quite small, but don’t be fooled by their size and age. The members of VA VA BOOM can bring so much energy to the table, as the name of the girl group suggests! Each and every member of the girl group is extremely talented, and it feels like the music world has been looking for a girl group like them to bring so much color and joy to the audience!

If this song is any indication, it is sure that VA VA BOOM is going to be the next big thing in the music world. Their catchy and lively sound has the potential to hook kids of all walks of life, and they are about to take their sound to the music level.

What makes “Daddy, Daddy” special is definitely the fact that it showcases the girl group’s diverse stylistic references, as well as signaling to their ability to blur the lines between various influences.

In addition to the personable and edgy performance value, this release is also quite distinctive because of the sheer quality of the production. The mix is balanced and very detail-oriented, making for a lively, edgy and stark sonic approach. In other words, there are many subtle nuances in this release, which really add to the richness of the track when summed up together. The frequency spectrum of the mix is also very balanced, with a tight, yet deep low end working wonders along with a smooth top end, which adds a sense of clarity to the music.

Speaking of which, VA VA BOOM’s new release, “Daddy, Daddy”, is highly recommended for all fans of great summer hits. It is definitely not easy to break a new act in the competitive world of music. However, it feels like VA VA BOOM have everything they need in order to succeed. Not only is every girl in the line up incredibly talented and diverse, but they also have the opportunity to collaborate with a super-talented producer, Isai Castelo, who definitely knows how to help the girls channel their very best and feel comfortable while making music and unleashing their songwriting chops. This dream-team is about to do something really great and take the world by storm with the amazing sounds of VA VA BOOM, which will undoubtedly end up in the heavy rotation of many music-loving kids all around the world! “Daddy Daddy” is going to be the beginning of a new, amazing journey for these girls, and a revolution in the making.

Find out more about this talented group, and do not miss out on “Daddy, Daddy”, which is going to be available on the web’s best digital music streaming platforms from the 19th of June.

Find VA VA BOOM on TikTok @VA_VA_BOOM (over 5000 followers) and Instagram (@VAVA_BOOM2021) – over 7000 followers.

ABOUT THE GROUP

VA VA BOOM is a girl group consisting of girls aged between 7 and 10! These talented young musicians recently announced their debut single, “Daddy Daddy,” produced by Isai Castelo. The release will be available from June 19th! This will definitely be the new summer anthem!