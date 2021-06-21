Simple Profit Community Launches a Social Media Agency Course, Helping Entrepreneurs Run a Profitable Marketing Company from Their Homes

The Simple Profit Community is launching its first-ever social media agency course to help small business owners start their own social media marketing companies, and hire people in need of jobs.

The brainchild of marketing experts Angela Giles and Rachel Hague, the social media course comes in full course form as well as in ebook format. It is designed for entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals who want to leverage the power of social media and put up their own social media agencies, even while in the comfort of their own homes.

Almost all businesses in the U.S. and in many parts of the world have been affected, or in many cases decimated, by the pandemic. Thus, the internet has become a haven for the new normal, hosting golden opportunities for unemployed workers in need as the economy recovers.

Angela and Rachel believe that as long as there is a computer and an internet to work from, people can earn money and build their own business empires. They can have full control over their workload and earnings. To manage more accounts, outsourcing is an option – the perfect opportunity to hire people looking for more income.

Social media profiles are the billboards of the digital age, and that is why the Simple Profit team is here to make sure that every business is right on track.

Angela Giles is a passionate digital marketer with more than 19 years of industry experience. She is one of the most sought-after business coaches on the West Coast, known for her creative lead generation and marketing hacks. Read her blog, and reach out to her on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or Twitter for innovative marketing solutions.

Rachel Hague has over five years of social media marketing and management experience. She has managed the social media profiles of large-scale brands in Las Vegas, from music artists to high-end fitness and beauty brands. She is a well-known figure in the entertainment and influencer landscape. Follow her Instagram and TikTok for amazing, inspiring content and compelling marketing advice.

Angela and Rachel have more than 13 years of combined experience in social media agency work. Together, they have helped hundreds of businesses widen their social media reach and improve their marketing initiatives.

Now, through the social media agency course, they are on the road not only to guide more up-and-coming entrepreneurs but also help make more jobs. Visit their website and join the Simple Profit Community on Facebook today.

About Simple Profit

