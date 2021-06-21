The NYC-based family-operated art logistics service provider Fine Art Shippers has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which is proof that the company operates in a trustworthy manner and always makes every effort to resolve any customer concerns. Fine Art Shippers has been accredited with BBB since February 2020 and continues to uphold high standards for ethical business practices and a trustworthy approach toward all clients. The company’s A+ rating is also a reflection of its intention to provide only premium quality services tailored to meet each client’s needs and requirements.

Fine Art Shippers is a client-oriented art logistics company headquartered in New York City. Since 1995, Fine Art Shippers has been providing art galleries, museums, dealers, designers, artists, art organizations, and private collectors with professional art handling and art shipping services. These include local art pick-up and delivery in the New York metropolitan area, national consolidated art shuttles, international shipping of art and antiques, art installation, art packing and crate fabrication, art insurance, art consultancy, and more. The company is also actively involved in helping emerging and up-and-coming artists promote their art and get more recognition.

Fine Art Shippers has always strived to meet clients’ expectations and provide the best service possible. The company does care about each customer’s experience and is committed to resolving any concerns. Since Fine Art Shippers is focused on handling and shipping highly fragile and delicate items, which range from fine paintings and sculptures to antique religious icons, such dedication to work is very important and helps conduct business in an ethical and responsible manner.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a non-profit organization seeking to improve the trust between businesses and consumers. BBB sets standards for ethical business practices, closely monitoring compliance to provide timely insights and unbiased reviews. Their ratings are based on various factors that include the type of business, transparent business practices, competency licensing, complaint volume, unresolved and unanswered complaints, government action, and more. A+ is the best possible rating awarded by BBB, which also indicates that the company fully meets all BBB Standards for Trust (Be Transparent, Embody Integrity, Safeguard Privacy, Be Responsive, Advertise Honestly, Build Trust, Honor Promises, and Tell the Truth).

To receive A+ from the Better Business Bureau is an honor for any business, big or small. Such a high rating serves as a mark of integrity and trustworthiness, which is incredibly important for building good relationships with customers. Fine Art Shippers is a proud member of BBB and a good choice for everyone looking for a reliable company providing professional art delivery and art handling services in the United States.

About Fine Art Shippers

Fine Art Shippers is a professional fine art shipping company headquartered in New York City. Established in 1995, we have grown to provide a wide range of art and antique moving services to meet the needs of the art community and private collectors from around the world. Our expertise includes but is not limited to luxury home moving, art packing and crating, art storage, white glove art courier service, art installation, antique furniture moving, international transportation, and gallery exhibition services. We operate across the United States and worldwide, making Fine Art Shippers the number one choice for many reputable art business professionals and institutions. Find more information about our team of dedicated art shippers on our website.