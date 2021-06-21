Short films screening and lec-dem to mark International Day of Yoga by Films Division

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

20 JUN 2021

Joining the world in celebrating 7th International Day of Yoga (IDY2021), Films Division is streaming short films, ‘Celebrities Speak…‘, highlighting the message Yoga for wellbeing by a number of social influencers from different walks of life, including film and sports. The films will be screened on Films Division website and YouTube channel tomorrow on the 7th International Day of Yoga (June 21, 2021). An on-line lecture and demonstration on Immunity through Yoga by Shri Ram Yogi Ji, a well-known yoga guru and fitness expert, for the employees of Films Division is another highlight of the IDY2021 celebration.

‘Celebrities Speak…‘ is a collage of short films emphasizing the importance of Yoga for mental as well as physical wellbeing and features film, sports and other celebrities from all over India. Renowned artists like Asha Bhosale, Kabir Bedi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kamal Hasan, Ramesh Aravind, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and Punit Raj Kumar, cricketer Anil Kumble and many more share their experience of how Yoga and Pranayama help to bring balance between body, mind and soul.

The films will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision throughout the day on 21st June, 2021.

