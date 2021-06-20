New 5-star Rated Novel “Sedona Star” by Up and Coming Author Linda Lea (6/21/2021)

“This is a great read. Deeply steeped in Navajo and Roma Culture. Interesting mix and fascinating history. Highly recommend this book.” “What a great story from a great writer. Just started, but I cant put it down”

Sedona Star by Linda Lea will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (21/6/2021  25/6/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/Sedona-Star-Linda-Lea-ebook/dp/B096NK9VKM/

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at sean@thepublishingcoach.net

Best Sellers Cooperative is an international publishing company dedicated to helping all authors achieve greater success in their publishing journeys.

About the Author:

Linda Lea is an educator, blog writer, avid traveler, and author of the new mystery novel Sedona Star. Shes always been intrigued by crime, extreme sports, travel, and diverse cultures. Linda has traveled extensively throughout the southwestern U.S. and Europe to learn about the regions history and culture and walk her characters paths. Shes also a private pilot whos spent many hours flying and hanging around her home airport. These experiences helped her craft her first mystery set in the scenic southwestern city of Sedona. After 29 moves, shes decided to settle in a suburb of Seattle and continue her travels whenever and wherever the spirit moves her.

Visit the authors Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/linda.lea2