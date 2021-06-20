New 5-star Rated Novel “Sedona Star” by Up and Coming Author Linda Lea (6/21/2021)

“This is a great read. Deeply steeped in Navajo and Roma Culture. Interesting mix and fascinating history. Highly recommend this book.”
“What a great story from a great writer. Just started, but I cant put it down”
Sedona Star by Linda Lea will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (21/6/2021 25/6/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/Sedona-Star-Linda-Lea-ebook/dp/B096NK9VKM/
For More Information:
About the Author:
Linda Lea is an educator, blog writer, avid traveler, and author of the new mystery novel Sedona Star. Shes always been intrigued by crime, extreme sports, travel, and diverse cultures. Linda has traveled extensively throughout the southwestern U.S. and Europe to learn about the regions history and culture and walk her characters paths. Shes also a private pilot whos spent many hours flying and hanging around her home airport. These experiences helped her craft her first mystery set in the scenic southwestern city of Sedona. After 29 moves, shes decided to settle in a suburb of Seattle and continue her travels whenever and wherever the spirit moves her.
Visit the authors Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/linda.lea2