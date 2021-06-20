CTXMarket.com Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Through TruCrowd.com

SAN MARCOS, TX, June 19, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — This week, CTXMarket.com, the e-commerce platform serving Central Texas, officially launched its equity crowdfunding campaign. The Company plans to use the capital to continue building the world’s first e-commerce site dedicated to serving a specific region (Central Texas).

CTXMarket.com was recently valued at $6,101,196 by Equidam, a startup valuation company. This valuation represents a 305% increase in the Firm’s previous valuation, which was completed in 2020. Since launching last year, CTXMarket.com has raised $109,000 from angel investors. The Firm’s new equity crowdfunding campaign is being administered by SEC-registered equity crowdfunding portal TruCrowd.com. The Firm’s campaign gives anyone in the US the ability to buy small stakes in CTXMarket.com and obtain an ownership stake in the Company that could become much more valuable in the future. For full details about the equity crowdfunding campaign, interested parties can visit ctx.us/invest.

“In the past, investment opportunities like this have only been available to investment banks and extremely wealthy individuals, and they’ve made billions of dollars by investing in startups. With these new equity crowdfunding laws, anyone can invest in startups they believe in and, if the startups they back become successful, there is potential to make a lot of money,” says CEO Davis Jones. “To us, enabling Texans to buy into CTXMarket.com isn’t just a financing decision– it’s a strategic decision. As a community, we can be a force that makes a real impact.”

To learn more about this opportunity and to become one of the first investors in the new venture, visit ctx.us/invest

CTXMarket.com is the e-commerce platform for Central Texas. CTXMarket.com has unified hundreds of independent Texas businesses and created a destination where online shoppers can browse a massive collection of listings offered by hundreds of local businesses in one place on the Internet.