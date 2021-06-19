Bedsure Home Offers Millions of Customers Summer-Ready Products for Prime Day 2021

Amazon’s Prime Day has become a popular global sales holiday offering discounts on a range of products, including home consumer goods. This year, Bedsure Home will be offering several home products to customers in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy and France.

One of the biggest annual sales events is Amazon Prime Day. Prime Members in 18 countries participated in the 2019 Prime Day, the company offered man than 1 million deals and 175 million + items were bought. This year’s Prime Day – scheduled for Monday the 21st and Tuesday the 22nd of June, is set to be big. Given that Amazon sells over 1.1 home improvement products, this year’s Prime Day will offer many opportunities for people to enjoy discounts on a wide-range of home products.

Bedsure Home provides its millions of customers with over 1,000 home products in 8 countries. These products help people and pets feel cozier, more comfortable and relaxed inside and out of their homes. As an e-commerce company, Bedsure Home is well-suited to serve customers through sales holidays and day-to-day buying.

For Prime Day 2021, Bedsure Home will be offering several products to Prime Members. Keeping with tradition for Prime Day, some specials will be available both days, some one day and others will only be available for Lightning Sales for a couple of hours. Discounts range from 5% to 60% off Bedsure Home products.

Many of the discounted products are suitable for summer and autumn, including a Reversible Cooling / Warming Comforter, a Queen-Sized Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set and the newly-produced Cooling Blanket.[F1]

Some of the biggest discounts include bed sheet, comforter and pillow cover categories. For example, there is a 20% discount on Percale Pattern Comforters, a 50% discount on Bamboo Sheets and a 60% discount on Baby Sleep Bags.

For more details on home products that will be on sale on Prime Day, click here.

About Bedsure Home

Bedsure Home has over 50 Amazon bestselling home products in 8 countries, including the US and the UK. We have been featured and mentioned in reputable publications like Country Living, Forbes, USA Today, Glamour, CNN, Bustle and Huffpost UK. While we’ve grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, our focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.