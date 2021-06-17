Nelly Cristales-Enriquez Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Education

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 17, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Nelly Cristales-Enriquez has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After serving as a teaching assistant for several years, Ms. Cristales began to see the impact that she could exert on the lives of children and decided to become an educator. Backed by her considerable expertise, she excels today as a kindergarten, first and second grade teacher and bilingual coordinator assistant for the Los Angeles Unified School District, and as a liaison for the University of Southern California. As an educator, Ms. Cristales ensures that she trusts and validates her students, and creates fun and engaging lesson plans for reading and writing, social studies, physical education, science and more.

An expert in her field, Ms. Cristales holds an Associate of Arts from a local community college, a Bachelor of Arts in general studies from the University of Southern California and a Master of Arts in liberal studies from California State University-Dominguez Hills. In order to remain aware of changes in the field, she aligns herself with the California Teachers Association. Outside of her work, Ms. Cristales remains dedicated to others as a volunteer at a local homeless shelter and with the local soccer team.

In a career that has been suffused with highlights, Ms. Cristales is most proud to have watched the growth of her students. As she grew in the field, she found herself delighted with whatever each individual student was able to accomplish. One of her pupils, in particular, arrived in her class unable to read or write, but by the time he graduated he was able to achieve what he once thought was impossible. In light of her professional excellence, she was named as the Teacher of the Year through the University of Southern California in 2017 and as the Teacher of the Year by the Los Angeles Unified School District in 2019. Looking toward the future, Ms. Cristales intends to earn her doctorate in education and transition toward teaching at the collegiate level.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.