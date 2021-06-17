Daniel Mitchell Litynski, PhD, Brigadier General USA Retired, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

THE VILLAGES, FL, June 17, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present BG Ret. Daniel Mitchell Litynski, PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Litynski celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Few individuals exemplify what it truly means to be a leader better than Dr. Litynski, who has been designated as a professor emeritus in electrical and computer engineering with Western Michigan University. Whether in a laboratory or on the battlefield, he has dedicated his life to leading his country into a better future. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in his early 20s and a commission in the U.S. Army in 1965. Dr. Litynski rose through the ranks to retire as a brigadier general.

Upon entering active duty and completing the Armor Officer Course, then Lieutenant Litynski served as executive officer and adjutant for the United States Army Armor & Engineer Board at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was then assigned as a platoon leader and executive officer for B Company, Second Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment at Fort Irwin, California, and the Republic of Vietnam. He held that rank when entering the Vietnam War in 1966, then assumed command of the 551st Light Maintenance Company and was promoted to Captain the following year. He commanded the Headquarters Company of the Ordnance Center and School in 1967-68. From 1968 to 1974, he completed the Ordnance Officer Advanced Course with Honors, earned a Master of Science degree in Optics from the University of Rochester, served a second tour in Vietnam, conducted research at the USA Ballistic Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, and completed USA Command & General Staff College with Honors while promoted early to Major.

Over the next 25 years, Dr. Litynski continued to serve his country as a military leader, scientific researcher, and professor at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point. He was an assistant professor at the academy when he completed a PhD in physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1978. Following a field assignment in Germany, he returned to USMA as associate professor in electrical engineering. Then Colonel Litynski was appointed a fellow and completed the National Defense University Industrial College of the Armed Forces curriculum in 1989. In the 1990s, Dr. Litynski was the USMA Professor and Head of West Point’s electrical engineering and computer science department. In 1999, he retired from the U.S. Army as a Brigadier General. In recognition of his years of outstanding service, BG Litynski has received the Distinguished Service Medal, three Bronze Stars, the Meritorious Service Medal, and two Army Commendation Medals.

The 1990s also provided Dr. Litynski with several significant moments of his military, scientific, and academic career. In 1993, he became the first international visiting professor at Łódź University of Technology in Poland, where he helped establish an international engineering faculty and taught computer science. He was appointed a resident affiliate at Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute in 1994. Dr. Litynski’s dedication to fostering Polish-American relations earned him the University of Łódź Order of Merit in 1994 and the Cavalier’s Cross of the Order of Merit which was awarded by the president of the Republic of Poland in 2002. He is member of six academic honor societies.

Dr. Litynski’s scientific and academic accolades continued into the 21st century while serving as the dean of engineering and applied sciences, provost and vice president for academic affairs, interim president, vice president for research, and professor of electrical & computer engineering at Western Michigan University. He was presented with the Sigma Phi Epsilon Citation Award and the ASEE Meritorious Service Award for Academic Leadership in 2003, the Excellence Award from the Global Congress on Engineering and Technology Education (GCETE) in 2005, and both the Director’s Award and the Certificate of Appreciation while serving at the National Science Foundation (NSF) in 2004-2007. He retired as professor emeritus in electrical and computer engineering with Western Michigan University in 2020.

Throughout his career, Dr. Litynski has contributed to over 65 published articles in science, engineering, and education and a patent for technology related to photonic analog to digital conversion. He was designated as president emeritus of the Education Society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in 2017. Dr. Litynski maintains his membership in a host of organizations such as the IEEE (senior member), ASEE, AAAS, SPIE, New York Academy of Sciences, Optical Society of America (senior member), Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, and American Association of Physics Teachers.

Aside from his unwavering devotion to science and his country, Dr. Litynski attributes his success to God and his family. Spiritual directors were notably able to enrich his understanding of things beyond ordinary perception. Furthermore, Dr. Litynski could always count on his wife and children for love and support.

