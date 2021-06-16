Dr. Dalal Akoury selected as Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Dalal Akoury, Oncologist, Global Speaker, Published Author, Founder & President of Integrative Advanced Medicine Institute (IAMI) and AWAREmed Advanced Integrative Medical Clinics, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2021 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her exemplary role as a female professional and volunteer displays her influence, capability, and dedication.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself, only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. With innovation and compassion, these women empower others to reach their goals, while creating change for future generations. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Dr. Akoury for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She provides visionary leadership in a male dominated industry. We know we will see more amazing things from this incredible woman and we look forward to celebrating her accomplishments at the Annual Awards Gala.”

With close to 4 decades of professional experience within almost 40 different hospitals, Dr. Akoury has certainly proven herself as a results-oriented Physician and Oncologist. Her specialties and certifications are remarkable and she is licensed in 4 US states. She is the Founder & Owner of Integrative Advanced Medicine Institute (IAMI), AWAREmed Advanced Integrative Medical Clinic and is the director of the Wellness U program.

Dr. Akoury’s key areas of expertise include medical and holistic treatments for Integrative Cancer Therapy such as: Insulin Potentiation Therapy; (IPT/IPTLD) and Cancer Prevention Nutritional Needs. Other treatments offered include: Hormonal Balancing, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement, Weight Loss/Weight Management, Diabetes Care, Addiction Recovery, Wellness U Lifestyle Modifications, Heart Disease Recovery Programs, Restoration from Mood Disorders, Comprehensive Programs for Chronic Fatigue, Fibromyalgia and Lyme Disease Treatment.

Dr. Akoury is Fellowship Trained in Integrative Oncology and also Anti-Aging Functional & Regenerative Medicine where she holds a Diplomate status. She attended the American College for Advancement in Medicine (ACAM) , the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM). She is a graduate of Applying Functional Medicine in Clinical Practice (AFMCP) and also graduated her Fellowship for Anti-Aging and Functional Medicine (FAAFM). She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health and has over 25 years of experience in Emergency Medicine, Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology and Oncology.

Dr. Akoury’s impressive repertoire of roles have included performing research for leukemia at the CDC and the effects of smoking at LSUMC Shreveport. She also held several fellowships in Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology and Oncology which she was previously board-certified in. Dr. Akoury was formerly Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and practiced as an Emergency Room Physician for over 20 years.

In addition to her successful career, Dr. Akoury has made appearances in the media on Fox TV, NBC News and Carolina Today. She is a prominent speaker who has guided and trained other Doctors and Health Professionals at over 20 conferences in 6 different languages including: Arabic, English, French, Spanish and limited Greek and German. Dr. Akoury is the author of a book on GI Health and the publisher of 8 medical research papers. She also has a patent pending for Restorative Skin Cream.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Akoury has received numerous awards and accolades. She has been recognized worldwide for her excellence in patient care and ethical medical practices. This year she is being considered for a featured article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine), and is also being considered for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She will be honored at IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala, being held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC for her selection as Top Oncologist of the Year from 2020 and also the Empowered Woman Award. In past years, Dr. Akoury was chosen as Top Oncologist in 2017, by the Doctors Choice Awards.

Looking back, Dr. Akoury attributes her success to her intense drive to promote health and wellness to everyone, at every stage of life. Her lifelong experiences as a Doctor have inspired others to lead healthier lifestyles by combining health and medicine together with spirituality. Working closely with each patient she is able to provide the utmost quality of care with her unique sensitivity. When not working she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. For the future she hopes to continue to serve her patients and help them lead healthier lives.

For more information on Dr. Dalal Akoury please visit: www.awaremed.com

