CryptoPoolMirror Reinvents Crowdfunding with New Ethereum-Based Cryptocurrency

Ontario, CA, 15 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, In the ever-busy and ever-dynamic business environment, internet startup culture is booming thus empowering businesses to enjoy digital services.

In a bid to help businesses with funding and accelerate their growth, the team at CryptoPoolMirror (CPM) is pleased to announce the introduction of its token to the crypto and business space. CPM gives international investors the leverage to access startup venture capital the world over. CPM has an Ethereum-based token that investors can use to purchase goods and services on the CPM network.

Benefits Of Participating In The CPM Project

CPM is poised to deliver maximum returns for investors using the multi-level marketing strategy. Find below some of the reasons why startups is worthy of the consideration.

CPM Token Is Project-Backed

The CPM token is backed by several projects. In essence, this means even if one project is not delivering stellar performance or results, the remaining projects will help to maintain the value of the token so that it doesn’t experience a dump. Plus, investors would have the opportunity to invest in different sectors of the economy.

CPM Is Part Of Ethereum Blockchain

The team at CPM decided to partner with Ethereum due to the latter’s global acceptance. This acceptance translates into stability of the token. What’s more? The token will be used to support starter programs with a view to building liquidity.

100% Community-Based

CPM is 100% community based. There is 0.02 ETH membership fees for Token holders and new participants to become members of the community during the pre-launch phase. However, for Token holders, there are benefits for buying the token at it early stage. As once the listing happens, the market value will dramatically grow due to the endeavors of the members.

How To Buy The Token

The process of buying the CPM token is simple and straightforward. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to buy the token:

Visit the CPM official website and create a new account if you are a new user. Existing users can simply sign into their account.

Once you land on your dashboard, add your ERC20-based wallet address. This is the address you’ll use to receive the token.

Click the “buy token now” button.

Enter the token amount you wish to buy and proceed to make payment.

Once the admin confirms your payment, you will immediately receive the token in your wallet.

About CPM

CPM is a platform designed and built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. It is the future of funding and it accelerates startup growth by offering the required tools and resources for startup companies to gain traction.

The goal of the project is to be a one-stop-shop solution offering a wide range of services to startups, including funding. Businesses can use CPM to run their ICOs from any location in the world. Giving a helping hand to personal and commercial projects will open up more opportunities for everyone; this is what CPM intends to achieve.

Being a community-focused project, it has no absolute power, but it is managed by competent hands who are committed to the success of the project. The team managing the project consists of volunteer members, tax specialists, KYC firms, project managers, consultants.

