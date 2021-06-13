The Annular Solar Eclipse and the Super Blood Moon Lead to the Coming of Messiah

The Biblical Prophecies are fulfilling now and the 2,000-year Mystery of Revelation will be unveiled

Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Today, there will be an Annular Solar Eclipse in the sky. Along with the Super Blood Moon two weeks ago on May 26, 2021, this special combination of the “Black Sun” and the “Blood Moon” is not just a natural phenomenon in the sky, but also the prophetic sign with the Biblical and historical significance.

In the Bible, there were several prophecies about the “Black Sun” and the “Blood Moon”:

“The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord.” (Joel 2:31

“The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord.” (Acts 2:20)

(Acts 2:20) “I watched as He opened the sixth seal. There was a great earthquake; and the sun turned black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon turned blood ” (Revelation 6:12)

The first prophecy of the “Black/Dark Sun and Blood Moon” in Joel 2:31 prophesied “the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord” with the great judgment of the Lord. The second prophecy of the “Black/Dark Sun and Blood Moon” in Acts 2:20 prophesied “the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord“, which prophesied the glorious return of Christ / Messiah. These prophecies all indicated that the “Black Sun” and the “Blood Moon” would be the signs before the “Coming of the Great and Dreadful/Glorious Day of the Lord”. That means there will be disasters coming along with the glorious return of Christ. Just as Jesus prophesied two thousand years ago, “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.” (Matthew 24:37)

Since the beginning of the year 2020, the pandemic of Covid19 Coronavirus has swept the world and caused over 175 million people infected and over 3.7 million death due to this pandemic. It truly looks like the “Days of Noah” for the world. The good news is that the Messiah of the “Second Coming”, the “Second Child” prophesied in the Bible (Revelation 12:5), has come with the New Revelation of God and Divine Blessing to end this pandemic. For more details about the prophecies of the Son of Man for the “Second Coming”, please visit:

http://MessiahII.org/BlackSun-BloodMoon.htm