Toronto, CA, 11 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Real618 (www.real618.com), a Canadian-based real estate tech startup that combines a tech platform with real estate agents to close transactions more quickly, announced today it has raised several millions USD in seed funding from Lead Peak VC. Real618 offers a technology platform that enables real estate transactions to close more quickly, helping with tasks like property valuation, and reduces the commission fees to a few thousand dollars from the 2.5% to 3.0% market standards, because the startup’s partnered agents can finish more transactions in less time. Despite the economic impact of COVID-19, Canada’s real estate market is expected to recover relatively quickly, especially the residential sector. Real618 says that during 2020 and early 2021, Canadian real estate owners have been taking advantage of the growth in real estate values, and platforms such as Real618 have proven its success in significantly reducing the time and cost of completing real estate transactions.
Canadian real estate tech startup Real618 raises $ Millions USD in seed round
Jun 13, 2021 | Business
