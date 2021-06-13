Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tin Sum

Fatal traffic accident in Tin Sum *********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Tin Sum today (June 13) in which a 57-year-old man died.

At about 2.50pm, a public light bus (PLB) driven by the 57-year-old man was travelling along Tai Chung Kiu Road towards Ma On Shan. When approaching the junction of Tai Chung Kiu Road and Sha Tin Wai Road, it reportedly collided with a private car and side turned.

Sustaining serious head injuries, the PLB driver was certified dead at scene. Six PLB passengers, aged between 27 and 66, and the 33-year-old female private car driver were injured and sent to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital and Prince of Wales Hospital for medical treatment in conscious state.

The private car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for further enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories South is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 1300.