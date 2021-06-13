BLACK ENTREPRENEUR BRINGS UNIQUE AFRICAN TWIST TO E-COMMERCE

CA, 10 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, AfroMerch is a black-owned business that is passionate about supplying its customers with traditional, high-quality African fashion statement pieces.

Kader Traore, a fervent Pan Africanist, founded the company AfroMerch in July 2019 and is one of the few successful black entrepreneurs in the world of e-commerce. The idea of AfroMerch was inspired by the increasing need for Afrocentric brands in the e-commerce sector.

AfroMerch stocks a wide range of African clothing, jewellery, home décor, canvas, and accessories and is dedicated to providing great African products with a unique urban twist, emphasising African culture, unity, and technological advancements.

AfroMerch’s vision is to create the most stellar Afrocentric apparel and accessory store for afro centrists. They also plan to dedicate 5% of their profits towards various Black Organizations.

The company believes that more black individuals should build their own successful black businesses. They encourage the building and support of black organizations by black people.

AfroMerch chose E-commerce above other avenues because it is a business recognized by black people globally. They believe that E-commerce is a tool used by everyone and can be used to uplift black people. Because of the wider audience appeal, it is a more efficient way for black people to benefit from creating a business.

AfroMerch encourages black business owners to educate themselves and acquire sufficient knowledge regarding starting and running a business, exercising perseverance and patience, and preparing and learning from each mistake.

The AfroMerch website features an array of products designed with mud cloth patterns and symbols. The way they are arranged reveals various cultural secrets ranging from social status to a person’s characteristics or occupation. The distinctive history of a village can be portrayed in a piece of mud cloth. Some pieces of mud cloth portray African proverbs or histories of various African communities.

Additionally, Mud cloth is an excellent way of making a fashion statement. Traditional African mud cloth sheets are handwoven and made one at a time. No two pieces of mud cloth are exactly alike. Typically, the colors shown are available, but the patterns vary from one piece to the next. Mud cloth is multi-faceted and excellent for clothing, home decoration, crafts and other creative pursuits. African artisans hand-dye symbols into these fabrics to tell stories of their villages and African proverbs. Mud cloth has a long tradition of being used by West African warriors and hunters to camouflage themselves. Nowadays, people globally are wearing them to stand out and celebrate their passion and connection to Africa.

Kader Traore, through the company AfroMerch, has been successful in building their cross-platform app for both IOS and Android. AfroMerch’s ultimate goal is to become a more popular brand known for its originality and representation of African culture and become recognized as the top Afro-centric store in the e-commerce market.

To learn more about Kader Traore and AfroMerch, visit their website afro-merch.com.