Utah Sites’ Website Designers Bolster Business for Security Firm

With companies jockeying for top rankings on search engines, website design and optimization is key to success. Utah Sites highly experienced team serves companies in Utah and surrounding areas through building attractive sites that are search engine friendly. Kane Services is the newest company to partner with Utah Sites to improve their website and reach a broader online audience.

Working with companies of all sizes, Utah Sites has experience streamlining existing websites and designing sites from start to finish. Beginning with a no-cost consultation to identify strengths and weaknesses, they can develop an online solution to fit into any company budget. Their designs incorporate functionality to expand as businesses grow.

Founded in 1994, Kane Services is a top security consulting and investigative services provider in Utah. With over 75 years of combined experience in these fields, owner Shawn Kane and his team boast extensive education and training in their areas of expertise. Kane has attended training and seminars with the Secret Service, FBI, as well as local and state law enforcement. He works diligently to meet the security needs and demands of every client’s event.

“Kane’s 27 years of successfully spearheading security at venues across the state speak volumes about his abilities,” remarked Damon Burton, founder and President of Utah Sites. “Our Utah web design team builds efficiently and relevant so that Google, Bing, and others prioritize displaying our customers’ websites over their competition.”

Utah Sites’ clientele has included a wide variety of organizations, from local mom and pop shops to divisions of Utah’s beloved local NBA team. Their individualized approach to each website design allows the personality and mission of each company to shine through drawing in customers. To find out more about Utah Sites or schedule a free consultation with a web design specialist, visit UtahSites.com or call 801-774-9999.

About Utah Sites

Utah Sites web design company in Layton, Utah. This group of Davis County website designers offers affordable, effective website development with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their web design customers.