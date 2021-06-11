Safeguard Self Storage Plants Its Flag In The Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL Market

Like Safeguard’s 77 other facilities nationwide, the Largo facility meets Safeguards meticulously designed standards with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include climate-controlled storage units which are heated during the cold winter months and air-conditioned during the hot summer months, some drive-up access non-climate-controlled units, covered RV and boat storage, computer-controlled security access, digital video recording and covered loading area.

We love the Tampa/ Saint Petersburgh/ Clearwater Market. We are very excited to reestablish Safeguard in this area, said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.

“With a great team on the ground we were able to deliver this opening 71 days ahead of schedule in time to take advantage of the spring leasing season. In addition to this facility, two additional properties under development in this market and six additional developments in the pipeline around the country. said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage.

As we re-enter the Tampa market, we are very excited to open our first facility in Largo. This facility sets the pace for our customers to receive great customer service while storing their belongings in a state-of-the-art secured facility, said Ken Finlay, Chief Operating Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.

Safeguard opened the new state-of-the-art self-storage facility in Largo on April 26, 2021 with Lina Ayala as Facility Manager. On Thursday May 27th Safeguard held a celebration at the store with members of their leadership team and Vice Mayor of Largo, James Robinson who cut the grand opening ribbon.

For additional information about this store including unit availability, pricing and our choose your special options for new rentals, please visit our website or by calling (727) 387-2191.

