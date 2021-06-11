Real Estate Expert Sharon Frank New Book Titled -A Home Buyer’s Blueprint

A Home Buyers Blueprint is the ultimate guide for buying real estate. This book is ideal for first time home buyers and has crucial information for real estate agents who are looking to sharpen their skills. This is a must-read book that helps you understand the ins and outs of purchasing a home. After reading this book, you be fully equipped to face anything in the housing market and purchase a home with confidence. Purchasing a home is not easy, and no one should have to take on that challenge without support. This book guides you through each step so that you are comfortable and confident throughout the entire process. Buying a home is an exciting and life-changing decision, but its important to be knowledgeable and prepared as you embark on the journey of becoming a homeowner. This book provides the information and solutions necessary to help you overcome any obstacle and challenge when buying your first home. It is a must-read for homebuyers, real estate agents, and anyone with interest in the housing market. I purchased the book A Home Buyers Blueprint and was pleasantly surprised with all of the information the homebuyers blueprint provided. The book is full of facts, tips, pointers, strategies, industry secrets, and knowledgeable information from a leading real estate industry expert. I recommend you adding this book to your library as book will serve as an asset. Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc./New York District Office of the United States Small Business Administration 2019 Small Business Champion

About Sharon Frank Real Estate Expert/Guru & Author:



For Sharon Frank, the real estate industry is a place where she can act as a fierce advocate and an astute problem solver for various individuals. Sharon R. Frank is a professional real estate broker and Real Estate Developer who achieves continuous success through whole-hearted service in the field. Sharon takes real estate more as a lifestyle than a career. This mindset, coupled with her meticulous and results-oriented persona provides a clear roadmap leading to the success of every transaction. In her 23 years of service, she has worked extensively in the real estate field and her successes have been tremendous.

Sharon Frank Grant has been a Real Estate and Mortgage Professional since 1997; she holds an Associate of Science degree in Business Management. Sharon is certified in Property management and is also a certified Title Closer. Her background and earlier career stems back to consumer credit and collection, which set the foundation for her expertise and knowledge in the credit and consumer Lending market. Sharon is currently a License Real Estate Agent. In her earlier career years, Sharon was hired by a retail chain to implement and launch a credit and collection department for a chain of 40 retail clothing stores who, at that time, wanted to offer their customers a store credit card. That company was Norstan Apparel Shops/ Fashion Center.

During the period of 2002 through 2009, Sharon operated successful satellite mortgage branches, first for Novastar Home Mortgage Inc. and then Northside Capital Corp., whose corporate offices were located in Kansas and Florida. The branches were staffed with Loan Officers, Processors, Closers and other administrative personnel. During that period Sharon also partnered with two other ventures, Gold Key Homes Real Estate and Genesis Holding of Nassau LLC. The primary function was buying distressed and foreclosed properties and refurbishing for resale. In 2007 the partners dove into the new homes market, the function of the holding corporation was to buy vacant land, distress or foreclosed property on double lots, apportion the lots and construct new homes for sale in the Long Island, New York area.

While operating and managing the Mortgage/ Real Estate ventures, Sharon was given the opportunity to own a U-Haul dealership, which complemented the Real Estate Business. In 2010 Sharons location was awarded number one for top sales by a mini dealer in her region. In 2012 after one full year of negotiations, Sharon sold her office location to Walgreens Pharmacy. Since then, Sharon has been working on personal development in conjunction with her professional career. As a full-fledged Expert realtor, entrepreneur, contributing columnist and Philanthropist, Sharon craves to foster the quality of lives through active participation and commitment working with various non-for-profit community base organizations that serves the underserved, women and families in Crisis. She is the Vice President of the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity, Nassau County, N.Y and she currently serves in an advisory capacity for various non-for-profit organizations. Sharon has been expanding her speaking profile and has shared her messages of professional development, womens empowerment and faith based values with audiences all of ages at various business conventions and conference for businesses, women, as well as real estate conventions and seminars. Sharon is passionate about empowering women.

She takes it as a personal mission to help them become the best version of themselves and realize their true lifes purpose. I realize the times when Ive been happiest and most productive have been when I operated from a base of meaningful core values, Sharon explains. Giving back and community advocacy and empowerment are so important to me. I literally feel centered and vibrating with clarity of thought and peace of mind. These values and principles continue to grow as I further develop in my relationship with God and work towards the woman that I am destined to be through the Holy Spirit. On her off days you can find Sharon enjoying time unwinding, reflecting and reading her Bible, spending time with her family and extended church family and spoiling her dog, Foofie.



