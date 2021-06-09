VR POLE’s XR Hisstory Tour named Best for Immersive & Mixed Reality Campaigns in Tourism

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video, television, and new media across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Hisstory Tour is the first public XR tour in the world. It works as a real-life tour guide in user’s pocket. The whole point of XR Hisstory Tour is to enhance a travel experience with engaging augmented reality stories, interactive maps and fascinating amount of historical data.

“In the face of a year like no other, VR POLE has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work”, says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje.

“This year’s submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.”

More than 12 000 entries from 5 continents

„It is an honour and pleasure to receive this award. It is a voice to the public, a voice to our clients – to win a Telly Award is a fantastic recognition. We are especially proud that this is an award from the profession.“, says CEO of VR POLE Milan Gudeljevic.

Today’s winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators defying the limitations by embracing platforms to increase awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements, as well as geographical, like developing fully remote pipelines for dispersed teams.

This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories to reflect and celebrate new forms of producing work in light of the past months restrictions and limitations. New categories included Remote Production, Virtual Events & Experiences and an increase in animation categories.

„Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, Adult Swim, the BBC, PBS, Playstation, The Walt Disney Company and others…So it really sounds nice to be mentioned with such greats.“, said VR POLE’s Creative Director Dragan Vejnovic.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP and Social Media Week.

The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at Tellyawards.

Watch more about XR Hisstory Tour app here: Click Here

