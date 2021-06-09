IHUNT4 treasure hunt hires Ammad Razza

Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, 9 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE. IHUNT4, a company that provides treasure hunt software solutions to the cryptocurrency industry, today announced that Ammad Razza was named Senior Developer of the growing company. The cryptocurrency treasure hunt company announced its excitement in hiring such a sought after developer to join its global team of software developers.

After several significant partnership agreements, IHUNT4 is investing in its growth. Ammad will be responsible for IHUNT4’s Unity product development and production business located in France. Ammad will be bringing the team to an exceptional standard in unity development by reinvigorating the team for increased productivity. This growth was spearheaded by IHUNT4’s most innovative product, which provides highly accurate location positioning information to players and business owners within the project.

Ammad will lead several important projects for the team at IHUNT4 to ensure that the company reaches its goal to become one of the world’s largest Crypto treasure hunt applications. Ammad is highly skilled in writing indoor and outdoor location based algorithms for the global treasure hunt application. “Ammads key programming experience with unity and longitude latitude algorithms will be a great advantage to our IHUNT4 mission” mentioned Bonnie Mclauclin.

“This investment marks a big step forward for the growth of the company and positions IHUNT4 to increase its ability to provide innovation in treasure hunt software games,” noted the CEO. “Ammad brings a wealth of experience in design, software engineering and game play in our space, and we are excited to have him on our team.”

Ammad throughout his career, has designed, implemented and managed cost-effective software solutions to ensure operational excellence and profitability throughout the organizations he served.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to expand the treasure hunt within the IHUNT4 portfolio,” noted Ammad. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my expertise in operations and lean software deployment to prepare for the growth ahead.”

About IHUNT4

IHUNT4 is an augmented reality mobile treasure hunt game. The platform delivers end to end marketing capabilities and is equipped with cryptocurrency capabilities. The company’s highly advanced team includes software engineering, marketing and sales divisions. IHUNT4 designs and develops trusted solutions proven and used by white label providers around the globe. At IHUNT4 we believe in being agile and building scalable software solutions. Your treasure hunt is our priority. We listen to customers every need, and develop the treasure hunt. IHUNT4 approaches challenges with analytical thinking. The same principles apply as we build strong, positive relationships with our clients and employees. Learn more about our treasure hunts at https://ihunt4.com

