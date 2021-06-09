US SIF Announces 2021 Peter DeSimone Student Scholarship Recipients for 10th Annual Conference

WASHINGTON, DC, June 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — US SIF: The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment has announced the 2021 winners of the Peter DeSimone Student Scholarship.

The unique opportunity offers undergraduate or graduate students committed to or interested in a career in sustainable and impact investment the opportunity to attend the US SIF FORUM 2021, taking place virtually from June 15-18. The scholarship grew out of a US SIF initiative on diversity and inclusion and is intended to both introduce students to the sustainable investment field and enhance the diversity of the field.

Scholarship recipients receive:

• Registration for US SIF FORUM 2021 from June 15 – 18, 2021, including Member Day



• Registration for the US SIF Foundation’s live course, the Fundamentals of Sustainable and Impact Investment, to be held on Monday afternoon, June 14; and



• One ticket to attend FORUM 2022.

“We are thrilled to be able to honor these young scholars and offer them the opportunity to form important professional relationships with and learn from sustainable investment experts,” said Lisa Woll, CEO of US SIF. “These individuals have demonstrated their commitment to the field of sustainable and impact investing. At this exciting moment for our field, we look forward to the opportunity to welcome them to our 10th Annual Conference.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are:



• Evan Canney, University of Massachusetts Amherst



• Mingyi Chen, Duke University



• Sidney Chen, UC Berkeley



• Johnathan Dean, Vassar College



• Andrew Donahue, University of Vermont



• Mackenzie Forrest, Babson College



• Alice Gabidoulline, University of Michigan



• Lucien R Harlow-Dion, Bard Graduate Programs in Sustainability



• Jack Klein, Johns Hopkins University



• Vicole Li, Lynn University



• Sophie Lindh, Durham University



• Matt Noel, Boston University



• Felipe Ramirez, New York University



• Alexandre Rehbinder, Bard Graduate Programs in Sustainability



• Prami Sengupta, University of California, Irvine



• Stephen Snider, Harvard University



• Ali Tanweer, Howard University



• Soumya Tejam, University of Michigan



• Linda Wang, Colgate University

The scholarship is named for Peter DeSimone, who had a 20-year career in sustainable investment before his death in 2014 at the age of 43. Peter was a US SIF staff member for several years, inaugurating the position of Policy Director and helping launch our first conference. For more information, click here.

These scholarships are made possible through the sponsorship of Boston Trust Walden, Calvert Impact Capital, PIMCO and Praxis Mutual Funds.