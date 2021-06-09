Carolina Home Remodeling is Now Offering Window Replacement Service in The Greater Charlotte NC Area

CHARLOTTE, NC, June 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Are you looking to enhance your home’s curb appeal and energy efficiency in the Charlotte, NC area? Replacing your old windows can do just that. Old and inefficient windows do nothing but cost you unnecessary money; they’re just sitting there letting the nice conditioned air you pay for outside. Replacement windows generally aren’t a small investment by any means, but the long-term savings are well worth it.

They don’t offer a few simple styles. The replacement windows CHR offers to homeowners in the Charlotte, NC area are available in a wide range of styles to make it easy for you to match your style and your home perfectly.

Double Hung windows are by far the most popular and best-selling windows they offer. These windows are the ultimate combination between functionality and style. PLUS, they include tilt-in-sashes that make cleaning them a breeze.

Picture windows are growing in popularity. Jaw-dropping views and abundant natural light can be yours in any room. These windows are incredibly energy efficient, and cleaning couldn’t be any easier!

Maybe you enjoy reading a nice book on the weekends? Bay windows might be your go-to. They are built to increase the space in your home (as well as your resale value). You can add seating or a new shelf for your plants.

See a full list of window replacement options here.

A few features and benefits of the windows Carolina Home Remodeling offer include fusion-welded sashes and frames that are built to be exceptionally strong and durable; this helps prevent air and water infiltration. Low-profile tilt latches on double-hung windows are easy to use and make cleaning a breeze. Comfort Foam R-5 expanding polyurethane foam insulates sash and frame extrusions, improving overall thermal efficiency.

But in simple terms, the windows are strong and durable, easy to clean, carefully crafted to look beautiful with your home, and energy-efficient.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your current windows, then get in contact with Carolina Home Remodeling. All of their Installers are factory-trained and offer a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty on every project. They are dedicated to bringing you 100% satisfaction with every aspect of window installation. If you’re interested in seeing any of their windows in person, stop by their showroom at their Charlotte location and chat with the team today. Or, if you already know you’re committed, schedule a free on-site consultation at your earliest convenience.