Tampa Bay area restaurant is featured on the Food Network’s hit show Restaurant:Impossible

The co-owners of Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine, Pastor Calvin Jefferson and Ninkia Green, were blessed with an amazing renovation and much-need funds to revive their struggling restaurant impacted by the pandemic.

Mr B’s Southern Cuisine in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. – June 4, 2021 – PRLog — Pastor Calvin Jefferson, co-owner of Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine in Tampa Bay, was recently featured on the Food Network’s hit TV show, Restaurant: Impossible, and walked away with a newly-renovated restaurant —and a newfound appreciation for his business-savvy sister.

Mr. B’s teams up with Restaurant: Impossible—Owned and operated by siblings Calvin Jefferson and Ninkia Green , Mr. B’s is a soul food restaurant that offers a wide selection of Southern comfort foods. Like many restaurants, Mr. B’s was struggling to to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fate of the restaurant took a transformative turn when Mr. B’s was chosen by Chef Robert Irvine to be featured on the show. In two days and with a $10,000 budget, he gave Mr. B’s a major face lift.

This episode of Restaurant: Impossible aired last Thursday and since its airing, the restaurant has experienced a surge in business. Aside from the episode being deeply compelling and heartwarming, viewers were also captivated by the awe-inspiring renovation! Chef Robert Irvine could sense the low energy when he walked through the door, and one of his goals was to elevate the energy as well as the overall aesthetic of the restaurant.

“We are forever grateful for what Chef Robert Irvine brought here to Mr. B’s. His wisdom and culinary brilliance was exactly what we needed during this challenging time. Restaurant: Impossible resuscitated Mr. B’s and gave us a fresh start!”, said Pastor Calvin Jefferson.

To say that the outcome of the renovation was great would be an understatement. Instead the result was superb—perhaps sublime is more fitting. Mr. B’s received an amazing makeover, but the real magic occurred when a strained relationship between Calvin and his sister and business partner Ninkia, was restored. Viewers got an opportunity to see the brother-sister duo repair their broken partnership in a loving and affirmative way; And once they were able to see eye to eye, the palpable tension subsided and the restaurant flourished.

So, if you are ever in the Ybor Heights area, make sure you stop by Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine for some delectable comfort food. Be assured, you will be very happy that you did!

Mr. B’s Restaurant is located at 3401 N Nebraska Ave. It’s regular business hours are Sundays-Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. It’s open for takeout, dine-in, and delivery via Grub Hub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

