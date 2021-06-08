Oscar Winner Lou Gossett Jr, Women’s Professional Long Drive Champion Troy Mullins and DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox Headline 2021 International Trailblazer Awards

ATLANTA, GA, June 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — JABY INC hereby announces it honorees for the 2021 International Trailblazer Awards to be held July 18, 2021 at the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown/Decatur, 130 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 30030 recognizing the outstanding people doing great things in our community.

2020 Honorees Oscar Winner Lou Gossett Jr., Food Network Star and Nana’s Chicken and Waffles owner Kelli Ferrell and DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox joins 2021 Honorees: DeKalb Superior Court Judge Shondeana Morris, Women’s Professional Long Drive Champion Troy Mullins, Clayton County School Board Chair Jessie Goree, Atlanta Real Estate Extraordinaire Akia Shaw and Decatur Presbyterian Church’s Pastor Reverend Dr. James Todd Speed. Several other 2020 Honorees will also be honored due to the 2020 event being cancelled due to COVID 19.

The VIP Red-Carpet event will start at 5:30 pm with a Silent Auction. The Red Carpet will be hosted by WSB’s Veronica Waters. The Awards Program will start Promptly at 7:00pm with the doors opening at 6:30pm.

Tickets for the event are $125.00 per person Regular Admission and $175 per person VIP Admission and must be purchase in Advance. No ticket sales at the door.

You can purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com or by calling 404-913-9791.



https://www.eventbrite.com/o/jaby-inc-10745855099



Kristy Gaiters, Founder



JABY Inc.

ABY INC is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization who strategically serve people all over the world. Increasing awareness and providing resources to various demographics, give us a greater footprint through Mentoring, Community Service, Scholarships and Endowments. Our hearts have given us guidance as we seek to reach beyond our community, and it continues to provide open doors as we build people toward greater success. We strive to lead them to building upon their GOD giving talents to explode like a comet shooting across the sky for the entire World to see.