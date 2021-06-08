New Marketing Partnership Between Distance Trucking Inc. and 42 North Marketing

CHICAGO, IL, June 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Distance Trucking Inc., Chicagoland’s leading reliable freight management company has announced its partnership with 42 North Marketing. With this partnership, Distance Trucking will be integrating digital marketing services such as SEO, website development, social media content, and overall creative branding.

Distance Trucking is committed to fast, safe, and reliable transportation, delivered by a team of award-winning drivers. Though a small business, Distance Trucking is making a significant impact in the trucking industry through their profound partnership with FedEx, receiving numerous accolades and rewards for “Zero Failures,” “100% on-time delivery,” “Zero Accidents,” and many others.

“Since day one, we have been dedicated to providing our divers with dedicated routes year-round, delivering to 48 states within the continental USA,” said Bojan Radojicic, owner of Distance Trucking. “We honestly believe at the heart of any thriving company is a team of skilled professionals working together, like a family, for the benefit of everyone involved. No matter the time, city or state, our drivers can rely on our non-stop support.”

42 North Marketing plans to bring Distance Trucking’s freight management expertise and driver benefits to a wider audience through its digital marketing services. With enhanced digital features like search engine optimization and online communication channels, Distance Trucking will be able to expand its reach and further modernize its business model. An integration of these modern tools will allow Distance Trucking to position itself to play an integral role in the new age of the American trucking industry.

“We see the incredible work that Distance Trucking provides, and we want to help showcase all of the incredible benefits that they provide to their drivers,” said 42 North Marketing founder, Dan Cuckovic. “Our plan is to ensure they have a strong digital presence that gets their name out there to those who don’t know about what Distance Trucking has to offer.”

