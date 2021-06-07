GROW HOUSE is Heading To Miami Crypto Week!

MIAMI, 6 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Miami Crypto Week is here, and we’ve been making a huge splash after launching our IDO this past Tuesday.

We’ve been activating several key experiential online events for the community to indulge in over the past week. Still, this Saturday — June 5th, we’re coming to you LIVE for our first “in-person” event that’s happening at Story Night Club, presented by Grow House x YAT.

A fantastic evening where the digital metaverse meets with music and cultural tastemakers. Guests joining this exclusive private event will enjoy performances by G Easy, a DJ set by Questlove, and is hosted by MC/singer of The Legendary Roots Crew, Black Thought.

To RSVP, please visit GROW.HOUSE/MIAMI

We also announced Fetty Wap’s role as an official celebrity ambassador this past Tuesday, and it seems that the community is happy to have him on board to help push the $GROW token to the moon!

Fetty Wap went live with Brandon Hampton of @weedhumor / @marijuana, where they discussed how to build your crypto wallet, play the NFT game, and grow your money. Fetty Wap is now locked in and connected with Grow House and will be bringing his community and the GH community along with him for the culture.

Be sure to follow the week to week and support Grow House by sharing the word about our new IG LIVE series called #LETSGROW and follow the action on @grow_house_official on Instagram, and JOIN our Telegram Community!

The $GROW token is now being traded on PancakeSwap, so make sure to check it out, as you don’t want that FOMO smoke. Read our article on How To Buy $GROW token.

LET’S GROW THE COMMUNITY!

About Grow House:

Grow House is an NFT Game, where you grow digital weed and earn cryptocurrencies. Our Cannaverse is powered by the $GROW token, which you can use to buy land, build farms, and plant money trees (yield farming).

Come GROW with us!



