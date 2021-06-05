Web Marketing Experts at MORBiZ Publish a New Blog on Launching a Successful Promotion

Choose your Message Wisely



While receiving a discount on services is always attractive, adding specific messaging to the promotional copy can enhance the chances of customers taking advantage of a sale. While developing your special offer, make sure the incentive is clear. Then, make the sale urgent. Consider incorporating messaging like “Hurry, limited time only,” or, “This weekend only,” or “Available to the first 25 customers” into the sales copy.

Delivery Methods



Once youve got your messaging down, you will need to identify how it will be delivered. There are several ways to do this, and hitting the right ones will help achieve the best possible results. Among the most popular places to advertise a sale are on a business website, via an email newsletter and on social media.

Timing is Everything



Developing sales copy that incorporates the time of the year and any associated holiday into the promotion is proven to drive more interest than generic sales. Consider how you can use local, regional or national holidays to promote your sales event.

To read the full blog, please visit www.morbiz.com/3-keys-to-launching-a-promotion. With the right tools, a sale will boost your bottom line and help you create customers for life. At MORBiZ, we help small businesses develop the tools to build their online presence, and were more than happy to assist with creating coupons and other promotional items for our clients. If you’d like to learn more about how MORBiZ helps improve small business web presence with hyper-local web marketing, don’t hesitate to contact us. You can call our friendly team at 1-855-266-7249 or use this hand form: www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form.

