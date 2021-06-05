Waking Giants Announces the Release of “Scale by Strategy” by Grant Difford

In business and in life, employing the right strategies is the quickest and least painful way to achievement. Few understand these ideas as well as Waking Giants, a company who specializes in helping businesses grow through great strategy, leadership, and brand strategy. In exciting news from Waking Giants, the firm recently announced the release of the new book from founder Grant Difford “Scale By Strategy”. This highly anticipated work offers a breakthrough progressive coaching system that helps readers identify where their business sits in the market, where the opportunities to push forward are, and the necessary actions to take in order to capitalize on opportunities to multiply growth and profit. The excitement surrounding the new book is high and rising.

“This book is a resource from a true strategic master that can save your business time, frustration, and misused resources,” commented a spokesperson from Waking Giants. “We honestly believe it is a big mistake not to see the real actionable value ‘Scale by Strategy” delivers in its ten information packed chapters. It is a true game changer in all of the best ways.”

Some of the valuable, actionable highlights of “Scale By Strategy” includes:

How to Discover Your Why. When someone connects with why they went into business it is often liberating and delivers a renewed set of purpose.

Align Values to Strategy. When values and strategy clash, success is much more difficult to achieve. When aligned real magic has the chance to happen.

Determine Who is the Core Customer. Knowing who is being sold to and marketed for primarily is a must when it comes to optimizing effort and understanding where more focus and energy should be directed.

Learn the Secrets of How to Message an Audience Properly. These important tips and strategies will help you climb into an audience’s mind and stay there as a trusted peer.

What Does Success Look Like? Without knowing how to answer this question properly you could be cursing yourself to never finding peace of mind or a reason to truly celebrate. Eventually this pressure will be a drain and hurt performance.

Know the Problem You are Solving. All businesses destined for greatness remove a pain or obstacle from client or customer’s lives. This powerful book helps you pick it out and make it much more clear for a manager and his team. The change this often brings can be a big surprise.

Prioritize Activities. Without clarity on what is most and what is least important a great deal of time is often wasted. This method alone delivered in “Scale By Strategy” has had serious positive impact on the performance of the clients that Waking Giants works with.

The book’s author is certainly not a man writing about theories he has not applied and been massively successful with himself. Difford has worked with 100’s of companies over the last decade and has won praise for helping them maximize their potential.

As a bonus “Scale by Strategy” includes for free with every order a set of downloadable work templates that make following the book’s methodology even more practical and effective.

From startup leaders to CEO’s, being able to identify and focus on what truly matters is the ultimate game changer. This is where “Scale By Strategy” shines, perhaps brighter than any other new book on the market today. Don’t miss it.

For more information and to order be sure to visit https://scalebystrategy.com.

About Waking Giants

At Waking Giants we work with business leaders to develop purposeful strategy and enable them to apply it through action and accountability. From our early beginnings, we have been passionate about the process of positive, continuous change and the impact it has on business and those connected to it. Now more than ever we see the need for greater focus on ‘why’ founders are in business in the first place and how that manifests into positive outcomes.