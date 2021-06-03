Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Lantau North (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Lantau North (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (June 3) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Lantau North.

Ma Wai-fai, aged 42, went missing after he left his residence on Tat Tung Road on May 31 afternoon. His family made a report to Police yesterday (June 2) night.

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 75 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, black trousers and black sports shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1173 or 9757 4653 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.

