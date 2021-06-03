DHS Secures $322 Million in Series A Funding for ANTON Ltd: Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, Stated

DHS, the private equity and joint venture capital firm, today announced the close of a $322 million Series A investment round. The new investment was co-led by DHS and ANTON. Rakesh Sarna, Chairman of DHS, and managing director of ANTON Allison Harris, will join the board of directors.

DHS is a firm specifically designed for digital expansion — focused on providing cyber assets and digital systems to operate in technology developments.

Since its recent launch in 2018, DHS’ clients has grown to more than 700 of the most formidable executives and high net worth individuals representing more than 500 companies. The majority of clients are only welcomed into DHS by invitation-only or a referral but inclusion in capital venture projects is limited and very selective.

“Challenging the status quo and creating cultures that have the power to transform organizations by embracing diversity and inclusion have been defining objectives of my career,” said Rakesh Sarna, Chairman of DHS. “DHS has made impressive strides to change the fabric of the leadership of today, and I’m excited to support their commitment to accelerating and elevating the trajectories of our clients. DHSembodies the attributes we value at ANTON — a promising mission, an ambitious team, and a loyal, passionate, influential community.”

DHS is also the first lead investment for ANTON, co-founded by Louis Ferris, the former Ambassador to the United Kingdom and serial entrepreneur who serves on the board of Microsoft and the Harvard Corporation.

“DHS is helping to shape the future of work by rewriting what it means to be an investor in this day and today’s world,” said Louis Ferris. “By building community through a high-caliber network and offering tailored resources to these accomplished business leaders, DHS is the first company of its kind to put the practical building blocks in place needed to close the leadership gap once and for all.”

DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world’s most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.

