Demystify Financial Planning For Employee Equity Compensation With Two June Webinars From myStockOptions.com

Employee stock compensation is booming. Stock markets are surging; companies are finding rejuvenated value in granting equity to employees; and those employees are getting ever more comfortable with stock investing via online trading apps. All of this means the need for financial-planning advice is also booming, especially for employees who have grants of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and other forms of equity compensation.

myStockOptions.com, the leader in online educational resources for stock compensation, is holding two webinars in June that offer crucial guidance for both employees and their financial advisors on financial and tax planning for equity comp and related holdings of company shares.

Registration is now open for these lively, insightful events, which are detailed below. Each features a panel of seasoned financial advisors with lengthy experience and expertise in these planning areas.

Restricted Stock & RSU Financial Planning: Advanced Bootcamp



June 10, 2021



2pm–3:40pm ET, 11am–12:40pm PT

Panelists:



– Meg Bartelt, Flow Financial Planning



– Chloe Moore, Financial Staples



– Daniel Zajac, Zajac Group



– Bruce Brumberg (moderator), editor-in-chief of myStockOptions

With practical insights and real-world case studies, this 100-minute webinar will explain effective ways to approach the financial and tax planning for restricted stock/RSUs.

“Restricted stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) have become the most common type of equity compensation,” says webinar moderator Bruce Brumberg, the editor-in-chief of myStockOptions. “Employees and their advisors need to understand planning techniques for these grants, which are not as easy to manage as they may appear.”

Stock Option Exercise Strategies: Advanced Bootcamp



June 24, 2021



2pm–3:40pm ET, 11am–12:40pm PT

Panelists:



– Megan Gorman, Chequers Financial Management



– David Marsh, Ameriprise Financial



– Bill Dillhoefer, Net Worth Strategies



– Bruce Brumberg (moderator), editor-in-chief of myStockOptions

In 100 minutes, this webinar will feature insights from a panel of three leading financial advisors, including real-world case studies, to provide practical info, guidance, and expertise for stock options in both public and private companies.

“Employees with stock option grants face important make-or-break decisions about when to exercise their stock options,” notes Mr. Brumberg. “This webinar focuses on stock option exercise strategies to build wealth and prevent expensive mistakes.”

Valuable Continuing Education Credits

Each webinar offers 2.0 CE credit hours for:

– Certified Financial Planners (CFPs)



– Certified Equity Professionals (CEPs)



– CPWA and CIMA certifications from the Investments and Wealth Institute

Registration for these special webinars is now open.

