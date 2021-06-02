Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Richard Mostyn, Yukon’s Minister of Community Services; and His Worship Dan Curtis, Mayor of the City of Whitehorse.
Date:
Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021
Time:
2:00 p.m. PDT [5:00 p.m. EDT]
Location:
Sidewalk beside Jack Hulland Elementary School
Fir Street – between 12th and 14th Avenues
Whitehorse, Yukon
Michelle Johnston
Director of Communications
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-298-7386
michelle.johnston@canada.ca
Bonnie Venton Ross
Communications Analyst
Department of Community Services, Government of Yukon
867-332-5513
bonnie.ventonross@yukon.ca