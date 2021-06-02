Canada – $21.65 million to bring high-speed Internet access to over 2,500 households in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region by September 2022

Thanks to a total investment of $21.65 million, made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 2,560 households in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region will have access to Bell high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

June 1, 2021 – Québec, Quebec

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier; the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine; Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region and Member of the National Assembly for Chicoutimi; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval; François Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Dubuc; and Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs at Bell.

Bell will receive a combined amount of $18.44 million from the two levels of government to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services to 2,560 households. The total value of the project is $21.65 million. The investment announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the following municipalities:

Domaine-du-Roy RCM:

Chambord

La Doré

Mashteuiatsh

Roberval

Sainte-Hedwidge

Saint-Félicien

Saint-François-de-Sales

Saint-Prime

Fjord-du-Saguenay RCM:

Saint-David-de-Falardeau

Saint-Honoré

Over the next few weeks, Bell will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are considered essential today in a modern society like Quebec’s. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities’ economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

“Now more than ever, entrepreneurs, families and children in our regions need access to high-speed Internet. What we’re experiencing today is on the same scale as last century’s great push toward electrification. We’re very proud that Ottawa and Quebec are teaming up to provide high-speed Internet access to nearly all Quebecers by the end of 2022.”

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

“Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed marks a major step forward on this issue in Quebec. Thanks to this Ottawa-Quebec partnership, which also brings together Internet service providers, we will break down the digital barriers that we’ve been dealing with since 2015. Together, we’ll ensure that every household and every business in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region has access to high-speed Internet by September 2022.”

– Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

“This is an important announcement for our beautiful Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Our government is committed to providing high-speed Internet access throughout Quebec by September 2022. With new ways of doing things, such as telework, we can see the importance of having optimal coverage for this service that’s become essential everywhere in the region. We can say this: The goal will soon be reached!”

– Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region and Member of the National Assembly for Chicoutimi

“Our ambitious goal is to provide all Quebec households with high-speed Internet access by September 2022. Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction. The partnership agreement with Bell will allow for the deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure in the Domaine-du-Roy and Fjord-du-Saguenay RCMs, which will guarantee access to reliable, high-performance Internet services. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity.”

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

“I am delighted with today’s announcement of Bell’s plans for Roberval. As promised by our government, Quebec will be connected to high-speed Internet by the end of September 2022. Internet access is essential for the development of our region. It helps attract and retain the workforce, enables access to remote training and ensures our businesses can also shine internationally.”

– Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval

“Various government programs have followed one another in recent years to improve Internet coverage for our families and our entrepreneurs in rural areas. Our government has today made the responsible choice to invest in line with the needs of our communities. We will achieve this ambitious goal of connecting all households by September 2022. I’m obviously delighted with this first announcement, which confirms Bell’s commitment to serve all homes in the municipalities of Saint-David-de-Falardeau and Saint-Honoré. All our municipalities in Grand Dubuc will be covered by Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed. More announcements on this front are coming soon.”

– François Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Dubuc

“Bell is proud to collaborate with the governments of Quebec and Canada and pave the way in this historic project for Quebec, enabling more households in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region to have access to our fast and reliable Internet service. As the owner of the infrastructure, we are also participating in the collective effort to connect as many Quebecers as possible to high-speed Internet by September 2022. Building the best networks is at the heart of our strategy. We are determined to transform the way Quebecers communicate with each other and with the rest of the world.”

– Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs at Bell

