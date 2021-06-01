Pasadena Economic Development Corporation Launches Newly Redesigned Website

PASADENA, TX, June 01, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Pasadena Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) recently launched a newly redesigned website, created by Golden Shovel Agency, to further strengthen its online presence and economic growth for the community. The new site offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing visitors to search for resources and information.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users quickly navigate the site and find the information they need. New features include easy access buttons to frequently searched information, at-a-glance demographic data, and general information about Pasadena, and a special new and free tool for Pasadena businesses.

The staff at PEDC looks at the new website as a recruiting tool as well as a platform for current residents to have access to resources and information. “We are thrilled to debut our new website to the Pasadena community and beyond,” said Suzette McDowell, Marketing Manager at Pasadena Economic Development Corporation. “This website redesign truly ties together the resources available to our community and allows for each visitor to have the same experience and access to our information, resources, and our new business intelligence tool, SizeUp Pasadena.”

SizeUp Pasadena is designed to assist businesses and organizations by provided key data that enables them to make strategic decisions such as increasing acquisition of new customers, retaining existing customers, and even suggestions on areas for brand promotion and advertising. This is all free of charge to Pasadena businesses.

Pasadena Economic Development Corporation collaborated with Golden Shovel Agency for its website design project. The national economic development communications firm is recognized for its award-winning design and expertise in business and workforce attraction. “Golden Shovel was terrific during our web redesign process. Being that this was a redesign I was afraid there would be limitations to the design, however, the entire team was super helpful and ensured the final product was perfect,” said McDowell.

“Working with Pasadena Economic Development Corporation is always a great experience,” said Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel Agency. “We look forward to all the great things that will come with this redesign project and to further collaboration with PEDC.”

You can view the newly redesigned website at https://www.pasadenaedc.com.

PASADENA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION was created in 1988 as a nonprofit, type B corporation under the Texas Development Corporation Act. It is financed by a half-cent sales tax collected in the City of Pasadena. State law allows the city to collect this sales tax to pursue specifically authorized economic development activities in the city. The seven members of PEDC’s Board of Directors are appointed and serve at the discretion of the City of Pasadena Mayor and City Council. The Corporation’s annual budget is also approved by the City Council. Learn more at https://www.pasadenaedc.com.

GOLDEN SHOVEL AGENCY is a full-service economic development marketing agency. Whether the goal is to attract and support great businesses or great talent, we are your specialists in the industry. We’ve helped hundreds of communities across North America to shape and tell their stories in order to strengthen the vitality of their regional economies. Learn more at https://www.goldenshovelagency.com.